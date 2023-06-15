Penguin and Daredevil: Born Again put on hold until the end of Hollywood writer’s strike; Read DEETS

The ongoing Hollywood writer's strike has majorly impacted the productions of most of the upcoming films and television shows. Most of the production banners have put their ambitious upcoming projects on hold until the strike gets resolved, to extend support to the writers and technicians. Now, the latest updates suggest that the two most awaited superhero shows, The Penguin and Daredevil: Born Again are stalled owing to the ongoing writer's strike.

The Penguin and Daredevil: Born Again are put on hold

According to the latest reports published by Variety, the shooting of the upcoming Netflix show Daredevil: Born Again, which is a spin-off to the popular show Daredevil which was streamed on the streaming platform from 2015 to 2018, has been halted due to the writer's strike. HBO, on the other hand, has decided to put The Penguin, the upcoming fantasy show which is slated to stream on Max on hold, until the writer's strike ends. For the unversed, Penguin is a spin-off to the 2022-released film The Batman.

Colin Farrel opens up about the writer's strike

The actor, who is set to reprise his famous antagonist role from The Batman in The Penguin, extended support to the Hollywood Writer's strike by joining a WGA picket line outside the Paramount, in Times Square. Writers are everything to us, stated Colin Farrell, who also said that he knew that the strike won’t resolve soon, as "the stare-down that's going on is so boring." The actor added that his action is a "testament to the arrogance of those at the top that these people are now out of work and can’t because they are doing the right thing."

