Penn Badgley aka Joe Goldberg’s creepy housewarming gift to new pal Cardi B will give you chills

Singer and rapper Cardi B and You’s Penn Badgley’s friendship is seemingly continuing. The newest move in their friendship was made by Penn Badgley when he sent the rapper a sweet present. For the unversed, Cardi B recently purchased a massive new house in New York and, Badgley--as his “You” character Joe Goldberg, sent her a housewarming gift.

Cardi posted a picture of Penn aka Joe Goldberg’s sweet yet creepy gift, which was a hat, on Instagram. The note alongside read: “My stalking and killing may make me a certified freak seven days a week, but it also bought me to….you. Cardi B, you have a way with social media. You’re meaningful. Substantive. I just like you. You’re authentic and nuanced…just as you are with your music. You keep me on my toes, the ones that are left, at least. You can’t be caged in, and it’s refreshing. Can’t wait to see you slaying in this hat, but I certainly hope you don’t disappear.”

Their unlikely friendship started in October when the WAP singer took to Twitter to retweet a resurfaced video featuring Badgley with Shay Mitchell at a fan event in the Philippines. In the video, Badgley can be seen praising Cardi B for her social media skills. He said: “Cardi B is a great example of that. She has an authentic relationship [with social media]. It’s like this incredibly nuanced place to be, and despite what many might judge as ‘antics’ and all this, I feel like she has an incredibly authentic relationship to [social media] and that’s why people like her so much.” Cardi saw the video and wrote: “OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME !!! OMMMGGGG!!!!!!Yoooo like I’m famous famous,” she wrote in the caption.

