Penn Badgley deems his Gossip Girl character more ‘villainous’ than You’s Joe Goldberg

Penn Badgley has spared no efforts to promote the latest season of his murder-thriller series You, and recently while chatting with Esquire the actor opened up about his role in the creepy drama. Looking back at some of the creepiest roles he’s done, the actor recalled his role as Dan Humphrey on Gossip Girl, stating that his GG character Dan may have been even more “villainous” than Joe Goldberg--the stalker/serial killer he plays in You.

Explaining further, Badgley looked back at the worst things Dan had done in the show, remembering, “He outed his sister losing her virginity! These storylines are twisted, that was villainous.”

If you didn’t know, Badgley essayed the role of a teen who posted vicious rumours about his school friends on a site called Gossip Girl while his virtual identity is hidden.

Back in July, the actor opened up about his fame after Gossip Girl and why he couldn’t handle it. While making an appearance on the podcast Baha'i Blogcast with Rainn Wilson, the actor said that his role in the series was like being "caught up in ego and our materialist culture." Adding, "It was not the most fulfilling or meaningful contribution that I could make as an individual seeking to better the world." Talking more about dealing with fame and the “disadvantages of our celebrity-obsessed society." Penn also mentioned that he once had an anxiety attack while on a press tour two years ago, when he went to a mall in Manila, Philippines, to meet with fans.

