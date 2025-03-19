Penn Badgley Makes Surprising Entry in Kristen Bell’s Nobody Wants This With a Gossip Girl Twist; READ

Penn Badgley and Kristen Bell share a unique connection when it comes to television, whether by appearing in the same series or lending their voices. This connection was reignited when Netflix surprised fans with Nobody Wants This, starring Bad Moms actress Kristen Bell and Adam Brody.

Penn Badgley, known for his stellar performance in You, made a special appearance by narrating a scene in Nobody Wants This, adding to Netflix’s list of hit shows.

In a recent social media post, Netflix stunned fans with a surprise video. Taking to Instagram, the streamer shared a clip of Badgley sitting in front of a black background, greeting fans with the iconic line, “Hello, Upper East Siders. You know you love me.”

He then recalls how, in the Gossip Girl finale, the “lovely” Kristen Bell lent her voice to his character, Dan Humphrey, and how he now feels it’s time to return the favor.

Announcing that he will be narrating Nobody Wants This, a brief clip from the series is shown, featuring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody enjoying a peaceful moment together.

“You can’t be serious—eating ice cream together,” Penn Badgley narrates as the couple strolls down the sidewalk.

“I know the friend zone is usually a cold, dark place—perfect for burying your feelings in frozen delicacies by the shovelful—but this is torture,” the Margin Call actor continues. He then reflects on the situation, admitting that while it’s tragic, it’s tough to let go when there’s a chance the other person might feel the same.

With his signature calming voice, Badgley adds that he never expected ice cream to make a woman’s knees weak. However, watching the character take charge, he’s certain she doesn’t just want to be friends—what he really wants is Adam Brody.

Nobody Wants This has been renewed for a second season, while You will air its final season on Netflix this April.