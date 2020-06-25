Penn Badgley responds to sexual allegations put on You co star Chris D’Elia: I am very troubled by it

Penn Badgley had responded to allegations against his You co-star Chris D’Elia as he shared that he is “deeply troubled” by them. Scroll ahead to read what he had to share on the same.

Colleagues of Chris D'Elia continue to speak about the sexual assault charges against the comedian after multiple reports against him surfaced online. Most recently, in a new interview on Tuesday, i.e. June 23, Penn Badgley responded to You co-star Chris D'Elia's allegations of sexual harassment. The actor also reflected on their hit Netflix show, fearing that it indirectly encourages that type of predatory behavior.

On Twitter last week, and in a Los Angeles Times article, several women accused D'Elia of sexual harassment and demanding nude images from them, some of whom were allegedly as young as 16 at the time. The comedian denied claims that he targeted underage women and said he never met or exchanged any inappropriate pictures. "I know I have said and done things that might have offended people during my career, but I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point," he then told TMZ.

In an upcoming episode of Los Angeles Times’ Can't Stop Watching Podcast, Badgley said he was "troubled" by the accusations against his co-star. "It did affect me deeply," he explained. "I am very troubled by it. I don’t know Chris. I know that, if there’s anything we need to do in this age, it’s to believe women." D'Elia's former co-star Whitney Cummings and fellow comedian Amy Schumer have also spoken out against the comedian while standing by the women.

D'Elia appeared on three episodes of the second season of You and ironically played a comedian, Henderson, who is later revealed to have preyed on young women and abused them. The character of D'Elia has been killed off and Entertainment Weekly has confirmed that he will not return for Season 3. Badgley also raised concern during the interview that characters on You like Henderson and his own Joe Goldberg (a serial killer and stalker) encourage equally dangerous behavior in real life. "The idea that a show like ours would indirectly, unwittingly be a haven for people who are abusive is disturbing," he said.

Badgley ended his thoughts by saying that action needs to be taken to change policies in place that are biased against sexual harassment victims. "I think that we need to remember that that is the level of change we’re looking for," Penn added.

