Penn Badgley Reveals He And Wife Domino Kirke Almost Divorced After 2 Successive Miscarriages: ‘Felt So Isolated’

Trigger Warning: This article discusses sensitive topics including miscarriage and emotional distress. Reader discretion is advised.

You star Penn Badgley is getting honest about his experience with his wife’s miscarriages and how devastating such losses can be. Speaking on the Totally Booked podcast, the 39-year-old revealed that two successive events caused him and his wife, Domino Kirke, to think of separation. However, they moved past it and now have a happy family with three children of their own, and a son from his wife’s previous relationship.

Penn Badgley opens up on miscarriages and how they affect couples

Gossip Girl alum Penn Badgley spoke about how common the loss is and that there needs to be more talk surrounding it. "They do happen all the time, and they can be really, really painful. Well, I would say they universally are painful. Maybe not everybody's fully allowed to feel that way."

An excerpt in his book, Crushmore, reveals that they feared their cycle of miscarriages would not end. "My wife and I neared separation as many do after losses like that. Largely because we felt so isolated in a culture that doesn't talk much about these things or know how to support those going through it.” He recalled the trauma instilled in him and how it would resurface every time he looked at a sonogram.

The actor and his wife have since welcomed a son who is now four years old and a set of twins, as well as his stepson. He now has plenty of little ones in life- four to be exact. "It's funny because I wrote this before the twins were born, and now I feel like I am — and I mean this with love — but I feel like I'm drowning in children," he said, and added how in retrospect it’s hard for him to understand the feeling of loss at the moment considering how many children are around him at the moment.

Penn Badgley revealed that, not having any biological children of his own, while his wife already being a mom to Cassius, also affected their relationship and the way they looked at the miscarriages.

