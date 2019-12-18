Penn Badgley REVEALS if he is open to a cameo in Gossip Girl Reboot

Penn Badgley, who we know as Dan Humphrey from Gossip Girl, was asked if we would like to be a part of the upcoming Gossip Girl Reboot. Read below to know what the handsome actor had to say on the same.

Hello Upper East Siders! It's time to rise and shine as only a few months back, it was revealed that a Gossip Girl Reboot was in the making. For years, teenagers were enthralled in the lives of the OG 5 - Blair Waldorf, Serena Van Der Woodsen, Dan Humphrey, Chuck Bass and Nate Archibald - whose lives were played with, by the one and only Gossip Girl! *SPOILERS* Eventually, the identity of GG was revealed to be none other than the outsider, who gradually became an insider, Dan Humphrey.

Given the impact and popularity of the OG 5 characters, one wonders if Penn Badgley would ever be up to be a part of the upcoming Gossip Girl Reboot? To this, Penn revealed to Entertainment Tonight, "Could Dan Humphrey...? I don't... That's a message I gotta put at the top of my inbox, you know, to think about. I have not had conversations with any of the creators yet, but you know..." When asked if he was willing to bring Dan back to life one more time, Badgley honestly confessed to ET that he's never been a proponent of Dan's and hasn't been the greatest friend or fan of his character.

This has led to the 33-year-old actor thinking that he would love to contribute to Dan's story in a meaningful way, but that would depend on a lot of things. It would depend on how and why Dan is there in the first place.

Well, that isn't an almighty yes but it isn't a hard no either!

Would you like to see Penn Badgley return as Dan Humphrey in Gossip Girl Reboot? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, Kristen Bell will be returning as the narrator for Gossip Girl Reboot.

