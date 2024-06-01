Penn Badgley Reveals That Ex Blake Lively Once Almost Made Him Believe That 'Steven Tyler' Was His Dad

Penn Badgley, known for his role in Gossip Girl, recently shared a humorous anecdote on his podcast about a prank his ex-girlfriend Blake Lively played on him involving Steven Tyler.

Lively, whom Badgley dated during the show's filming from 2007 to 2010, was apparently serious about her pranks, unlike Badgley, who admitted he wasn't a fan.

During an episode of his podcast, Podcrushed, Penn Badgley recounted Lively's elaborate hoax. She “got many people”, including Badgley's mother to convince him that the Aerosmith frontman believed Badgley was his son. The prank involved a fake press item, supposedly from Tyler, claiming a familial connection to Badgley.

The You actor shared, “I get an email, just like: ‘There’s this press item we’re trying to kill but just so you know, somebody thinks, or Steven Tyler thinks, he’s your dad, and I didn’t even think about it for a moment because who would in their right mind would think that that’s true?”

He continued, "But I'm just like: 'How could Steven Tyler believe this? Like, there's no way. You have to be kidding. Steven Tyler of Aerosmith thinks that I'm his?'"

Badgley then called his mother who played along. He said, “She’s upset, and I’m like: ‘Mom, why are you upset?” he added, “And then she takes a pause, that is like the pause that sold me, and she goes: ‘Why do you think we moved out of Maryland?’”

The Gossip Girl actor said, “And I’m telling you, for something like five to seven seconds, which is a long time… I was speechless, and my world was rearranging. I was like: ‘Are you f***ing kidding me? I am Steven Tyler’s son.”

However, the ruse didn't last long. After a few seconds of shock, Badgley realized it was all an elaborate April Fools' joke orchestrated by Lively.

“I looked at her and she probably at that point couldn’t keep a straight face. And I’m like: ‘Ugh it’s April Fools, I was impressed. I was like: ‘Wow. You really put in a lot of work, and it worked. For it to work at all, that’s hard.”

Penn Badgley and Blake Lively's relationship

Off-screen, Badgley and Lively's relationship had its ups and downs, much like their characters on Gossip Girl. Despite their romantic history, Badgley has spoken fondly of Lively and credited her with having a positive influence on him during their time together.

He praised her for her sobriety, which he says helped him avoid substance abuse during his twenties, a period when he dealt with the challenges of fame.

