'People Are Humans': Eiza Gonzalez Defends Jennifer Lopez After She Cancels Tour Amid Divorce Rumors With Ben Affleck

Eiza Gonzalez recently shut down trolls as many people started slamming Jennifer Lopez as she announced the cancellation of her summer tour. Gonzalez took to Instagram and shared that the bullying Lopez has faced in the last few months is very upsetting and sad.

The actress defended the singer, urging people to stop judging individuals. She noted that it is not right to criticize someone while also enjoying negative things said about them. Read on for further details.

Eiza Gonzalez defends Jennifer Lopez from trolls

Jennifer Lopez is currently creating headlines for several reasons. The singer recently announced the cancellation of her This Is Me... Live summer tour, after which many people started trolling her.

Lopez has faced a tough time in the past few months, with the constant rumors circulating about alleged problems in her marriage with her husband, Ben Affleck. Mexican actress Eiza Gonzalez was among those people who came to J.Lo's defense after she released the statement regarding her tour cancelation news.

According to PageSix, Gonzalez took to Instagram on Friday and shared a story in which she put a screenshot of the article related to her tour cancelation news. The Baby Driver actress penned a note on the story, mentioning that she is "disturbed" to see the level of "bullying" and hate Lopez has received in the last few months is purely heartbreaking.

As per the outlet, she wrote, “I have to say the level of bullying that this woman has received in the last few months is so disturbing and heartbreaking."

She added, "How can you complain about someone being mean while enjoying being mean about them. People are humans, make mistakes, and some have personal things happening while also having to be constantly perfect in the public eye."

The actress concluded by writing that "the world is a pretty complicated" place and the best thing we could be doing now is 'being kind.' We have no clue what people are experiencing."

Jennifer Lopez canceled her summer tour

Jennifer Lopez recently released a statement on her official site, OntheJLo, announcing the news of her tour cancellation amid rumors that she and her husband, Ben Affleck, are allegedly calling it quits. The tour was initially scheduled to run from June to August, as Lopez mentioned that it was a tough decision for her to make.

In the statement, J.Lo explained, "I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. She added, "I promise I will make it up to you, and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…"

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez is enjoying the success of her latest sci-fi thriller movie, Atlas, in which she plays the role of Atlas Shepherd. The film was recently released on Netflix and has already reached the No. 1 spot on the streaming giant.