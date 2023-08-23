‘People are so underwhelmed when they encounter me’: When Cillian Murphy shared how much he disliked fans taking pictures of him and called it 'weird’

Christopher Nolan's directorial Oppenheimer continues to make big strides, inching closer to yet another remarkable achievement by overtaking the USD 700 million mark in global earnings up to this point. As it completes its fifth week of release, the grand-scale epic is anticipated to reach a total of USD 718 million. This feat will propel it to become Nolan's fourth highest-grossing film globally, effectively surpassing Interstellar. Moreover, the biopic will rise to no. 4 on the global box office chart for this year. However, while the limelight has embraced Nolan's creation, there's one individual who must find the spotlight unsettling. The film's lead, Cillian Murphy, renowned for his nuanced performances, has previously candidly expressed his discomfort with the attention that comes with fame. In an insightful conversation, he shared his perspective on the peculiar habit of fans covertly capturing his photographs—a practice he unreservedly described as 'f---ing weird.'

Cillian Murphy's complex relationship with fame

Despite his central role in the acclaimed series Peaky Blinders and now Oppenheimer, Murphy values his personal space and tranquility. He finds respite in the confines of home, where the lenses of eager fans' cameras hold no sway. In a conversation with The Observer, he said "I really don’t go out much, and people are so underwhelmed when they encounter me, so I'm very happy with that. And I'm always happy to chat. What I don't like is people surreptitiously taking photographs, which someone said is like the amateur Stasi. It's so f***ing weird. I've been sat on the tube and people have started filming me. I don’t want to be like, 'poor f***ing celebrities', that is not what I'm trying to say. I'm very happy and privileged and all of that. But I think this thing of having cameras everywhere is something we need to sort out. Or maybe I'm just old."

The unsettling paradox of fame

Murphy's direct comments make one wonder how much recognition in the digital era is worth. The actor's unease with unauthorized photography is consistent with a more general discussion about how omnipresent cameras are eroding personal space. In the world of fame, it's important to create a balance between respect for privacy and admiration for those in the public eye, as Murphy believes is necessary because of the constant surveillance.

