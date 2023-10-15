'People do not go overboard': When Emily Blunt explained difference between British and American English

Emily Blunt, the accomplished British actress, shares her life with American actor John Krasinski . Their relationship underscores the delightful fusion of two distinct cultures. Emily gracefully embodies her British heritage while making waves in American cinema. However, her husband John doesn't immerse himself in British culture. He remains quintessentially American, keeping a distinct identity in their relationship. Their unique blend of British and American influences symbolizes the beauty of cultural diversity.

Emily Blunt on British and American English

Back in 2016, The Devil Wears Prada star Emily Blunt once beautifully explained the difference between British and American English on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. When Colbert pointed out, “Well, growing up in England, you had to watch Mary Poppins. Did you like it because a lot of Americans goes dick van dyke, that’s not a cockney accent, but did it bother you as a kid?”

Blunt replied, “No, I mean I didn’t notice it at all and you know my mum who is very well spoken was like I mean I think we look back on it with great fondness about dick van dyke who’s slightly backhanded confident.” Colbert then asked, “Are there different ways to complement or to not complement in England as opposed to America?”

“Yes, so, I get into trouble here because you guys if really like something you say, ‘I thought it was quite good’ and to me, that is really rude because in England you say, ‘Yeah it was good which means it was trash like you hate it.’ Colbert said, “So if an English person says something is actually good, what would they say?” Blunt added, “You were good. People do not go overboard. They are not effusive.”

She also added, “Americans are so welcoming to British people, you sort of anglophiles all of you. I do not think it works the other way around, I think British we like you more than you like us.” While referring to husband John Krasinski who wore a baseball cap while visiting a snooty cafe and complained about people being “horrible to him”, Blunt said, “I went take your baseball cap off. So, no one wears baseball hats in England, you look so American. It’s true.”

Emily Blunt on her movie The Girl on the Train

During her conversation with Colbert, the host discussed Blunt’s movie, The Girl on the Train which was released back in 2016. Colbert added, “A huge bestseller and you are the girl on the train. And you are a somewhat troubled person who believes she has seen something nefarious from the train every day of this woman and then this scene where you’re great Allison Janney who’s a police inspector,” and a clip of Blunt from the movie panned on the screen. Blunt added, “She’s a tough girl,” referring to her character in the movie.

