‘People Don't Understand’: Melissa Schuman Opens Up About Recording Duet With Nick Carter Post Alleged Sexual Assault

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to sexual assault.

Melissa Schuman, the former Dream singer and one of three women accusing Nick Carter of sexual assault, has revealed why she recorded a duet with the Backstreet Boys star months after the alleged incident, as per PEOPLE. The reveal is part of the new Investigation Discovery docuseries Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter.

Schuman feels stuck amidst allegations

Schuman describes the distressing experience of recording the song There for Me with Carter following the alleged assault in 2003. Despite her reservations, Schuman felt compelled by her burgeoning solo career and the support she sought from her management. She reveals that manager Kenneth Crear, who also worked with Carter, presented the song to her, instilling a sense of obligation.

Schuman expresses a sense of betrayal about the duet, claiming it felt like an "alibi" for Carter rather than a genuine opportunity for her professional advancement. She clarifies, "When I look back on this song now, it feels almost premeditated, where it was presented as if it was going to actually help me, but in reality, it feels more like an alibi for him."

Navigating forgiveness and career

Addressing potential criticisms and misunderstandings, Schuman elaborates on her efforts to find forgiveness and move on with her life. Despite her personal turmoil, she dealt with conflicting emotions and external pressures, prompting her to interact with Carter on professional terms. She clarifies, "People don’t understand and are like, ‘Well, you followed him on Twitter. You sent him condolences. You liked a tweet.’ I was truly trying my best to find forgiveness for him and move on with my life."

Confronting trauma and its aftermath

Schuman took part in the duet, only to be confronted by Carter during a Sony Records showcase. The encounter elicited fear and discomfort, showing the ongoing trauma of her alleged assault. Schuman describes the distressing experience, saying, "I remember seeing him and I froze. Completely froze. I was scared." She states her emotional turmoil throughout the performance, revealing her subsequent dissatisfaction with the industry's reaction to her talent.

The docuseries Fallen Idols allows Schuman and others to share their stories, providing insights into the challenges that celebrities face behind their glamorous facade. Through intimate interviews and personal accounts, the series explores the complexities of fame, trauma, and the pursuit of justice.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

