‘People expect it to be easy’: When Kristen Stewart opened up about being ‘clumsy’ in the spotlight

Back in 2012, Kristen Stewart faced backlash for a leaked picture of the actress kissing her Snow White director Rupert Sanders while being in a relationship with Robert Pattinson. The incident had broken the internet back then, later in an interview with British Vogue, Stewart spoke about her complicated relationship with the media and challenges in presenting a public image.

Kristen Stewart revealed fame came with its challenges as she would get clumsy

Speaking to British Vogue back in 2012, she shared, "I know that if you haven't thought about how you want to present a very packaged idea of yourself then it can seem like you lack ambition. But, dude, honestly? I can't." The actress also added, "People expect it to be easy because there you are, out there, doing the thing that you want and making lots of money out of it. But, you know, I'm not that smooth. I can get clumsy around certain people. Like, if I were to sit down and think, 'OK, I'm really famous, how am I going to conduct myself in public?' I wouldn't know who that person would be! It would be a lot easier if I could, but I can't."

Kristen Stewart shared that for her, work came before the fame of being an actress

The Twilight actress also revealed her stance on being an actress for the work instead of fame. She shared, "There is always going to be that seam of people who want things differently to the standardized version. It's not necessarily a rebellious thing, it's just who they are. That world back then, it just seems freer to me than anything I could ever touch and I'm fully nostalgic for it, even though I wasn't even alive then... It's the loyalty aspect of it all. I love being on the periphery with a group of people who have the same values that I do. People who don't get off on fame, who just like the process of making movies and thrive."

She concluded by saying, "I wasn't scared, honestly. It's kind of insane to watch now. I'm like, 'Who is that?' But I think -- as every actress says when they do this is -- it just felt so right. It was so within a different world and so within a different environment that I don't even really feel -- I mean, I am personally connected to it, of course -- but it is something outside of myself."

The actress is currently focused on making her directorial debut with The Chronology of Water.

