‘People find it delightfully refreshing’: When Ryan Reynolds called Blake Lively and his daughter James ‘100 percent average’

Ryan Reynolds is an extremely caring father. The witty and charming actor welcomed his first child with wife Blake Lively in 2014. Ever since, the actor has been a devoted father and loves being a dad. However, he also likes to keep it real and not portray something else. In a 2015 interview with Live! Kelly and Michael Ryan Reynolds revealed that Blake Lively’s eldest daughter James is a completely average child, as reported by ABC News. Meanwhile, Reynolds is now the dad of four kids.

ALSO READ: Revisiting the moment Ryan Reynolds had an iconic reaction to Blake Lively’s transformation at Met Gala 2022

Ryan Reynolds revealed his wife Blake Lively’s daughter James was completely average

As reported by ABC News, in a 2015 interview with Live! With Kelly and Michael, Ryan Reynolds said that his daughter James was totally average and people found that new.

While parents might like to portray their babies as geniuses, Reynolds is not among them. The Deadpool actor told Kelly and Michael that "people find it delightfully refreshing when I tell them, 'My baby? Totally average, 100 percent average.’”

Reynolds and Lively welcomed their first child, James, in 2014. Reynolds further discussed the restless nights he and Lively had as a result of their newborn.

He said, "You do it all the time! You've been awake all night. What's surprising is that you're happy in an unusual way. If anything else woke up every 45 minutes during the night demanding to see my wife's breasts, you killed it, but a baby, you're like, 'Ahhh.'"

Ryan Reynolds once revealed he loves being a dad

Ryan Reynolds once revealed on the Ellen Degenres show that being a father had changed his life for the better. In 2019, Reynolds told Degeneres, “It's kind of made me a better person, I think. I kind of miss being horrible. I adore it.”

The Deadpool actor then emphasized that being a father had its own set of obstacles, saying, "It's hard. With two kids, it's always a challenge. I imagine blinking as tiny, small breaks. But it's a dream. They're my buddies. I love them."

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have been married since 2012 and have four kids together: James, Inez, Betty, and another whom they welcomed this year whose name and gender have not been revealed.

ALSO READ: ‘I should do a paternity test’: When Blake Lively said her home life got ‘sort of messed up’ after daughter James called Jimmy Fallon not Ryan Reynolds ‘dada’