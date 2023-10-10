'People in the doc that are...': The time Selena Gomez discussed turning 30; says she's careful who she 'surrounds' herself with

Selena Gomez has come a long way, evolving from a Disney starlet into a mature, empowered woman. Despite facing personal challenges, including a highly publicized relationship with Justin Bieber, she has demonstrated resilience. Gomez has shifted her focus towards self-care, mental health advocacy, and personal growth. She's released hit music, delved into beauty ventures, and become a role model for self-love and empowerment. Selena's journey is a testament to her maturity, strength, and determination to lead a fulfilling life on her terms, inspiring many to do the same.

Selena Gomez on turning 30

During an interview with Kelly Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Selena Gomez opened up about a lot of stuff from her personal life. From reflecting on her bipolar diagnosis to her Apple TV+ documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, she got candid about the time she turned 30 years old. When Clarkson asked about her “big life change as she turned 30” and if “it was a fun party”, Gomez said, “I never throw myself parties and I thought I should right, because it’s 30 and I fully enjoyed it but I think I’ve been really enjoying the process of being 30 and you know, learning to put up with things that I can and just caring about who I surround myself with. It’s been kind of a journey.”

Selena Gomez got candid about Bipolar Disease

During the interview, Clarkson also discussed Gomez’s documentary and lauded her for being “open about having lupus, about bipolar disease, about going to speak what was that like speaking of this?”

Gomez said, “I went to McLean Hospital and it’s one of the best hospitals for all. I mean they’re kind of covering everything in the mental health space and so I was able to say my diagnosis out loud for the first time and it just gave me such strength and it really wasn’t easy. I think that’s why I wanted the documentary to feel really personal but I’m kind of scared, like a lot of people are gonna see this whole other side of me. I’m like, hope they like it.”

