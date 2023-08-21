'People kept sending me degraded pictures of myself': When Cillian Murphy struggled after the release of USD 297 million horror film

After the release of the highly successful horror film A Quiet Place Part II, which grossed $297 million, actor Cillian Murphy was facing an unexpected hurdle that tested him. Despite the film's box office triumph, Murphy's experience was marred by a peculiar set of issues that included people sending him pictures of himself.

Just days before its scheduled release, bus advertisements featured the sequel to John Krasinski's critically acclaimed horror movie, which included a picture of Cillian Murphy as well, creating an intense sense of anticipation. But as the globe struggled with the pandemic, the movie had to be postponed. “People kept sending me degraded pictures of myself on the side of empty buses,”. Murphy told The Irish Times “It was a bit disheartening. But I realised it was not the most important thing in the world. The release of a film was not top of the list. But buses driving around with your face on was a reminder of something that didn’t happen.”

Cillian Murphy on coincidences in the film

Despite the challenges he faced, Murphy found solace in the fact that the film itself was far from disappointing. A Quiet Place Part II, which continued the story of a world besieged by creatures with acute hearing, delivered the tension and horror expected of a sequel. Murphy's character, making a debut in the post-invasion world, even sported a face mask—an eerie parallel to real-world events. “The face mask? Yeah, that was just a coincidence,” Murphy said. “I think back to when we made 28 Days Later. That was nearly 20 years ago. I was 24 then. I am 44 now. Anyhow, I remember Sars came out just after that film was released. People were drawing parallels. I just think that good writing has some innate prescience that reflects things back at us. It wasn’t deliberate. But if people find some sort of resonance in it, that’s good.”

