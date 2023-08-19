'People like to shit-talk': Doja Cat has THIS to say about online trolling amidst backlash from fans and losing more than 500k followers

Doja Cat has been the subject of a lot of controversies, questions, and trolling, but the rapper remains unbothered. Lately, she has been called out for dating alleged harasser and groomer J Cyrus as well as taking her fans for granted. The 27-year-old doesn't care about the Internet and proceeded to slam netizens for making remarks about her personal life.

Meanwhile, all of this drama, plus the fact that Doja said she doesn't love her fans made her lose more than 500k followers on Instagram. The singer has now opened up about love, respect, online trolling, and the way people react to her evolving style and fashion sense.

Doja Cat about trolling after losing more than 500k followers

During a conversation with Harper's Bazaar, Doja said that she thinks she deserves love and respect from the people that she loves and respects back but pointed out that respect means different things to different people. She added that she might put herself out there on social media and television, but she doesn't put herself out there in real life and creates.

Doja told the magazine that she appreciates when people speak up for somebody getting bullied or attacked by trolls. "Some of the most moving moments for me have been when my fans have stood up for me or for other people. That's fighting for something real. I really appreciate that because people like to shit-talk," she explained. The Kiss Me More hitmaker is busy working on her upcoming album at the moment which will delve into more rap.

Doja Cat about being social media unbothered

Doja opened up about the way people react when a celebrity does something, specifically her changing fashion choices and unique style statement. "When people become engaged with someone they don't even know on the internet, they kind of take ownership over that person," she theorized. "They think that person belongs to them in some sense. And when that person changes drastically, there is a shock response that is almost uncontrollable."

The Woman singer added that she has accepted this happens which is why she remains unbothered about it. Mentioning her own evolving style she said, "So I put my wigs on and take them off. I shave my head or my eyebrows. I have all the freedom in the world." Her new single Attention was released on June 16, 2023, and caused controversy for its cover art which featured Doja naked and covered in blood. Her album is expected to release soon.

