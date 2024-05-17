‘People use my pain against me’: Cardi B Reveals Why She Avoids Discussing Her Personal Life and Relationships in New Music

Cardi B is being candid about how public perception has influenced her career decisions. The singer recently revealed in an interview why she avoids discussing her personal life, relationships, and politics in her new music

The American rapper further talked about how she wished to speak about her personal experiences and the changes she has gone through in the past few years. However, she noted that due to public drama, she now hesitates to share such things in her music, expressing, "People use my pain against me."

Cardi B on why she avoids talking about her life experiences & relationships in new music

Cardi B is no stranger when it comes to captivating the attention of her fans with her show-topping music. However, in recent months, a lot has happened in her life amid her rumored split with rapper Kiari Kendrell Cephus, best known as Offset.

In December 2023, the singer came live on Instagram and allegedly spilled the reason behind her potential split with her husband, Offset, which led to further humiliation for the rapper as many began spreading false rumors about the duo.

Now shutting down all the rumors and setting the record straight, in her latest cover story interview with Rolling Stone, the Invasion of Privacy hitmaker opened up about her professional career and emphasized why she now avoids speaking about her life experiences and relationships in her new music.

Speaking with the outlet, the Bodak Yellow rapper shared why she hesitates to share anything related to her life, politics, and more in her music, expressing, “I really want to talk about the life changes that I’ve been dealing with the past six, seven years,” noting, “But then it’s just like, I feel like people don’t deserve to know because people use my pain against me.”

Cardi B shares, "I take my music so fu---ng seriously"

While speaking with the outlet, Cardi B further revealed how many people have questioned her dedication to her music career.

She also recounted how one day, while scrolling through TikTok, she saw a video that seemingly upset her, expressing, "I was scrolling through TikTok, and a bi--h made me cry. She was just like, ‘She has got to give it up. She’s better off being an influencer. You were cosplaying being a rapper. Because you don’t take it seriously. That’s why you don’t put out your music.’"

The Girls Like You rapper said she takes her music seriously and only intends to release her tracks when she believes all elements are well and will be worth listening to.

Cardi B told Rolling Stone, "And it’s like, I take my music so fu---ng seriously that that’s why I don’t put it out. Because if it’s not perfect to my ear, if every fu---ng word doesn’t sound like it’s pronounced right, if the beat is overpowering the words or the words is overpowering the beat, I don’t want to put it out.”