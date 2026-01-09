People We Meet On Vacation Ending Explained: Do Alex and Poppy Unite as Lovers After All? Find Out

A long-anticipated novel-to-movie adaptation, People We Meet On Vacation, finally made its way to our screens on January 9, 2026. Starring Emily Bader as Poppy Wright and Tom Blyth as Alex Nilsen, the two protagonists of the story, it follows the relationship between two very different people who are meant for each other but find all the ways to not be together. The original work was written by Emily Henry.

People We Meet On Vacation Storyline

The story follows the life of Poppy, a free spirited, who is a travel blogger and writer for a popular magazine, and Alex, who is an English teacher at a small town local school. One’s aventurous and the other’s quite the opposite. Over the course of many summer vacations together, they realize how he brings belongingness to her life, and she brings the fun, and despite how their lives may be worlds apart, they are right for each other.

People We Meet On Vacation Ending

As Alex breaks up with his longtime girlfriend, Sarah, and finally admits to himself that Poppy may have been one of the reasons it never worked out with her, he wishes to be with his best friend. After the two meet at his brother David’s wedding and confess their undying love, they end up in an argument about how their totally different lifestyles may never be in favor of their relationship, and go their separate ways. She says a globetrotting life awaits her, while he wishes to settle down and build a family. They’re at odds, and neither is ready to give up.

Poppy’s unexpected encounter with Sarah helps clear her mind about her relationship with Alex and makes her realize that, despite saying that she never wanted a permanent address, she always disliked the despair of somehow always being alone. Finally, she decides that her feelings for Alex are far bigger than she ever imagined and goes on to chase him, demanding that they get together.

The two plan a future together, and the film ends with them staying at a place of their own in New York, where they each pursue their dreams. They see the bigger picture and think of the other person in their relationship while also trying to be as true to themselves as possible.

