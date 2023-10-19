‘People would take pictures of us’: When Emily Blunt revealed walking with Dwayne Johnson on Jungle Cruise set was 'child' like experience

Emily Blunt is one of Hollywood’s finest actresses today. She rose to prominence after an oh-so-shattering performance in The Devil Wears Prada that made everyone aware of what Blunt is capable of. Since then, she has had a number of promising roles and made her place solid in Hollywood.

Speaking of promising roles, the actress once did a film with the iconic Dwayne Johnson, commonly referred to as The Rock. The film was called Jungle Cruise. In a candid interview with Stephen Colbert in 2021, Emily Blunt revealed what it was like to walk alongside Dwayne Johnson on the sets of the movie.

Emily Blunt spoke about walking alongside Dwayne Johnson on the Jungle Cruise

In 2021, Emily Blunt appeared on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where they had a fun and interesting conversation. While discussing other things, Colbert brought up the topic of working with Dwayne Johnson, to which Blunt had a lot to say.

Colbert made the statement that one could take an action star in real life when one meets them in real life. To which Blunt wished Colbert good luck and spoke about what it was like to be on the set with The Rock.

The Devil Wears Prada famed said, “I would walk next to him, and people would take pictures of us walking next to each other, and I looked like this tiny child."

Emily Blunt then spoke about meeting Dwayne Johnson for the first time

In the same interview with Stephen Colbert, Emily Blunt shed light on her and Dwayne Johnson’s first meeting. When asked what the meeting was like, she said she was over at The Rock’s place for dinner to see if it was right for the movie.

A Quiet Place actress then said, “And I know the rules of meeting a famous person or being with a famous person in a public place. I am married to an enormous man who is very visible, and I know the ground rules: keep your trap shut, keep it discreet, and just blend in as much as you can. The minute he walked in, I heard myself go, Hey! Like, why did I do that?"

Meanwhile, Emily Blunt will be seen in the upcoming Pain Hustlers, which will be released tomorrow, October 20, 2023, and before that, she was last seen in this year's box-office blockbuster, Oppenheimer.

