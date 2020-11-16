People's Choice Awards 2020: Demi Lovato quips getting 'unengaged' to ex Max Ehrich during opening monologue

Demi Lovato was all guns blazing during her fiery opening monologue as host of E! People's Choice Awards 2020. This included poking fun at getting "engaged" and "unengaged" to ex-fiance Max Ehrich.

Demi Lovato is definitely not sorry! The I Love Me singer was nothing short of guns blazing during her fiery opening monologue as E! People's Choice Awards 2020 host where she couldn't help but throw shade at ex-fiance Max Ehrich. For the unversed, the quarantine period saw Lovato and Ehrich get engaged in July and shockingly break off their engagement by September.

During the opening monologue, Demi confessed how 2020 has been the "longest three years of my life," while admitting that it started out on an amazing note. "I performed at the Grammys and sung the National Anthem at the Super Bowl. But then COVID hit and everything shut down, so I did what everyone else did, I went into lockdown mode and got engaged," the 28-year-old pondered via E! News. "I also didn't know this could happen but reached the end of Instagram four times. I binged seven seasons of Pretty Little Liars, got unengaged, then went looking for aliens in the desert, so basically the same as everyone else," Lovato royally quipped.

Taking a more serious note, Demi acknowledged how people found ways to stay connected and get each other through these challenging times. Hence, Lovato; for whom the PCAs is her favourite show of the year not only because she's won trophies herself but it's the only award show decided entirely by fans, the award ceremony was all about celebrating "the people, music shows and films that helped us get through 2020."

Check out Demi Lovato's headline-worthy opening monologue at E! People's Choice Awards 2020 HERE.

ALSO READ: People's Choice Awards 2020 Winners List: BTS dominates with 4 wins; Justin Bieber & Taylor Swift also triumph

What did you think of Demi Lovato's witty opening monologue at E! People's Choice Awards 2020? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×