People's Choice Awards 2020: Jennifer Lopez's twins Emme and Max leave JLo in tears during People's Icon win

Jennifer Lopez gave a moving speech as she accepted the People's Icon of 2019 award at E! People's Choice Awards 2020 as celebrities like Renée Zellweger and Nicole Kidman were all praises for the 51-year-old singer. Watch JLo's powerful speech below.

Jennifer Lopez had to hold back her tears as the 51-year-old singer accepted her People's Icon of 2019 award at E! People's Choice Awards 2020, courtesy of a heartwarming congratulatory message from her 12-year-old twins Emme and Max Muñiz. Armie Hammer, who stars opposite JLo in upcoming flick Shotgun Wedding presented the prestigious award to his co-star as he shared, "Without many role models to guide her along the path, Jennifer inadvertently became one. Every step she took was the opposite of traditional and she pursued her dreams full force and never waited on somebody else to give her permission."

While Renée Zellweger admired Lopez's "uncompromising work ethic" and pushing boundaries, Nicole Kidman sated that Jennifer is the "true definition of an icon." Looking drop-dead gorgeous in a Christian Siriano red gown, an emotional JLo recounted how 2020 was the "great leveller" which showed everyone what mattered most which were "people." Lopez added, "Helping each other, loving each other, being kind to each other. And the importance of that connection, that human touch and I realize it's what I strive for in everything I do, to reach people, to touch people. I believe that's what we all want, shared experiences, to know that we're not in this alone," via E! Online.

While talking about how grateful she is to her family, her friends, her kids and her fans, who lifted her up when she couldn't lift herself, Jennifer revealed that she approached her work and career the same way she approaches her life: "I lead with love, I feel with my heart and I always try to speak with truth, in telling stories, singing songs and performing, I do so with the purpose of bringing a little happiness, creating beauty and inspiring others to do the same," Lopez explained.

"I have seen and I have learned a lot and I am still learning, and I want to thank you and tell you how much I appreciate you for letting me do that in front of you all of these years. As a Latina and as a woman, we have to sometimes work twice as hard to get the opportunity. Sometimes my big dreams and my ambitions made the people around me nervous people would say you're a dancer, you can't be an actress. The more they said I couldn't, the more I knew that I had to" Jennifer stated while concluding that she knows now how the true measure of her life is not in the box-office numbers or records sold but from the love she feels from her fans. "Yes, I feel it," Lopez gushed.

Post her inspiring speech, JLo's The Wedding Planner co-star Matthew McConaughey and her Monster-in-Law co-star Jane Fonda also shared congratulatory messages for the actress.

Check out Jennifer Lopez's powerful People's Icon of 2019 acceptance speech at E! People's Choice Awards 2020 HERE:

An icon, indeed!

What did you think of Jennifer Lopez's moving acceptance speech at E! People's Choice Awards 2020?

