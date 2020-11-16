People's Choice Awards 2020 Winners List: BTS dominates with 4 wins; Justin Bieber & Taylor Swift also triumph

It was indeed BTS' night at E! People's Choice Awards 2020 as they took home four big wins including The Album of 2020 for Map of the Soul: 7. Check out the full winners' list of PCAs 2020 below.

E! People's Choice Awards 2020 took place a while back with Demi Lovato as the fiery host, who took a witty dig at her broken engagement with ex Max Ehrich during her opening monologue. For the unversed, Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga were amongst the leading artists with the most nominations (7) while BTS proved to be the big winners of the night, winning The Group of 2020, The Song of 2020 and The Music Video of 2020 for their Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single Dynamite and The Album of 2020 for Map of the Soul: 7.

We also had Jennifer Lopez being bestowed with People's Icon of 2019 while Tracee Ellis Ross took home the Fashion Icon Award. Moreover, Tyler Perry was honoured with the People's Champion Award. Bieber won The Male Artist of 2020 while Taylor Swift was awarded The Soundtrack Song of 2020 for Only The Young, which featured in her Netflix documentary Miss Americana. While Chris Hemsworth won The Action Movie Star of 2020 for Extraction, The Kissing Booth 2 took home The Comedy Movie of 2020 with Joey King winning The Comedy Movie Star of 2020. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon took home The Nighttime Talk Show of 2020 while The Ellen DeGeneres Show won The Daytime Talk Show of 2020.

Check out the complete winners' list from E! People's Choice Awards 2020 below:

People's Champion Award

Tyler Perry *WINNER*

Fashion Icon Award

Tracee Ellis Ross *WINNER*

People's Icon of 2019

Jennifer Lopez *WINNER*

MOVIES

THE MOVIE OF 2020

Bad Boys for Life *WINNER*

Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Extraction

Hamilton

Project Power

The Invisible Man

The Old Guard

Trolls World Tour

THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2020

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Like A Boss

The Kissing Booth 2 *WINNER*

The King of Staten Island

The Lovebirds

The Wrong Missy

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

Bill & Ted Face the Music

THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2020

Bad Boys for Life

Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Bloodshot

Extraction

Mulan *WINNER*

Power Project

Tenet

The Old Guard

THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2020

Hamilton *WINNER*

Dangerous Lies

Greyhound

I Still Believe

Invisible Man

The High Note

The Photograph

The Way Back

THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2020

Dolittle

My Spy

Onward *WINNER*

Scoob!

Sonic the Hedgehog

The Call of the Wild

The Willoughbys

Trolls World Tour

THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2020

Chris Hemsworth, Extraction

Jamie Foxx, Project Power

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Mark Wahlberg, Spenser Confidential

Robert Downey Jr., Dolittle

Tom Hanks, Greyhound

Vin Diesel, Bloodshot

Will Smith, Bad Boys for Life *WINNER*

THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2020

Camila Mendes, Dangerous Lies

Charlize Theron, The Old Guard

Elisabeth Moss, The Invisible Man

Issa Rae, The Lovebirds

Margot Robbie, Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Salma Hayek, Like a Boss

Tiffany Haddish, Like A Boss *WINNER*

Vanessa Hudgens, Bad Boys for Life

THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2020

David Spade, The Wrong Missy

Issa Rae, The Lovebirds

Joey King, The Kissing Booth 2 *WINNER*

Keanu Reeves, Bill & Ted Face the Music

Noah Centineo, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

Pete Davidson, The King of Staten Island

Salma Hayek, Like a Boss

Will Ferrell, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2020

Charlize Theron, The Old Guard

Chris Hemsworth, Extraction *WINNER*

Jamie Foxx, Project Power

John David Washington, Tenet

Margot Robbie, Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Vanessa Hudgens, Bad Boys for Life

Vin Diesel, Bloodshot

Will Smith, Bad Boys for Life

THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2020

Ben Affleck, The Way Back

Elisabeth Moss, The Invisible Man

Issa Rae, The Photograph

KJ Apa, I Still Believe

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton *WINNER*

Russell Crowe, Unhinged

Tom Hanks, Greyhound

Tracee Ellis Ross, The High Note

TV

THE SHOW OF 2020

Grey's Anatomy *WINNER*

Never Have I Ever

Outer Banks

The Bachelor

The Last Dance

The Masked Singer

This Is Us

Tiger King

THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2020

Grey's Anatomy

Law & Order: SVU

Outer Banks

Ozark

Power

Riverdale *WINNER*

The Walking Dead

This Is Us

THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2020

Dead To Me

Grown-ish

Insecure

Modern Family

Never Have I Ever *WINNER*

Saturday Night Live

Schitt's Creek

The Good Place

THE REALITY SHOW OF 2020

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Below Deck Mediterranean

Keeping Up with the Kardashians *WINNER*

Love & Hip Hop: New York

Love Is Blind

Queer Eye

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2020

American Idol

America's Got Talent

Top Chef

RuPaul's Drag Race

The Bachelor

The Challenge: Total Madness

The Masked Singer

The Voice *WINNER*

THE MALE TV STAR OF 2020

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

Cole Sprouse, Riverdale *WINNER*

Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Jesse Williams, Grey's Anatomy

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, Space Force

THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2020

Christina Applegate, Dead To Me

Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead

Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy *WINNER*

Lili Reinhart, Riverdale

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: SVU

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Sofía Vergara, Modern Family

THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2020

Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead

Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy

Mandy Moore, This Is Us *WINNER*

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: SVU

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2020

Christina Applegate, Dead To Me

Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek

Issa Rae, Insecure

Jameela Jamil, The Good Place

Kate McKinnon, SNL

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Sofía Vergara, Modern Family *WINNER*

Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish

THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2020

Good Morning America

Live With Kelly & Ryan

Red Table Talk

The Ellen DeGeneres Show *WINNER*

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The View

The Wendy Williams Show

Today

THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2020

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon *WINNER*

THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2020

Gigi Goode, RuPaul's Drag Race *WINNER*

Hannah Ann Sluss, The Bachelor

Jaida Essence Hall, RuPaul's Drag Race

Just Sam, American Idol

Madison Prewett, The Bachelor

Kandi Burruss, The Masked Singer

Rob Gronkowski , The Masked Singer

Sammie Cimarelli, The Circle

THE REALITY STAR OF 2020

Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye

Darcey and Stacey Silva, Darcey & Stacey

Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Kim Kardashian West, Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Khloe Kardashian, Keeping Up with the Kardashians *WINNER*

Lisa Rinna, The Real Housewives of Beverly

THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2020

Cheer

Love Is Blind

Never Have I Ever

Normal People

Outer Banks *WINNER*

Ozark

Schitt's Creek

Tiger King

THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2020

DC's Legends of Tomorrow

Legacies

Locke & Key

Supergirl

Supernatural

Wynonna Earp *WINNER*

The Flash

The Umbrella Academy

MUSIC

THE MALE ARTIST OF 2020

Bad Bunny

Blake Shelton

DaBaby

Drake

J Balvin

Justin Bieber *WINNER*

Lil Baby

The Weeknd

THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2020

Ariana Grande *WINNER*

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Dua Lipa

Lady Gaga

Megan Thee Stallion

Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift

THE GROUP OF 2020

5 Seconds of Summer

BLACKPINK

BTS *WINNER*

Chloe X Halle

CNCO

Dan + Shay

Jonas Brothers

twenty one pilots

THE SONG OF 2020

"Break My Heart," Dua Lipa

"Dynamite," BTS *WINNER*

"Intentions," Justin Bieber

"Rain On Me," Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

"Rockstar," DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch

"Savage," Megan Thee Stallion

"Stuck With U," Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber

"WAP," Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion

THE ALBUM OF 2020

After Hours, The Weeknd

High Off Life, Future

Changes, Justin Bieber

Chromatica, Lady Gaga

Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa

Folklore, Taylor Swift

Map of the Soul: 7, BTS *WINNER*

YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny

THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2020

Blake Shelton *WINNER*

Kane Brown

Keith Urban

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Thomas Rhett

THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2020

Bad Bunny

Becky G *WINNER*

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Karol G

Maluma

Nicky Jam

Ozuna

THE NEW ARTIST OF 2020

Ava Max

BENEE

Conan Gray

Doja Cat *WINNER*

Jack Harlow

Roddy Ricch

Saweetie

Trevor Daniel

THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2020

"Blinding Lights," The Weeknd

"Dynamite," BTS *WINNER*

"Holy," Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper

"Ice Cream," BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez

"Life Is Good," Future ft. Drake

"Rain On Me," Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande

"UN DIA," J. Balvin, Dua Lip, Bad Bunny, Tainy

"WAP," Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion

THE COLLABORATION OF 2020

"Be Kind," Marshmello & Halsey

"Holy," Justin Bieber ft. Chance the Rapper

"Life Is Good," Future ft. Drake

"Rain On Me," Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

"Rockstar," DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch

"Savage Remix (Feat. Beyonce)," Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé

"WAP," Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion *WINNER*

"Whats Poppin Remix," Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne

THE SOUNDTRACK SONG OF 2020

"About Love," Marina, To All The Boys: P.S. I Love You

"Alexander Hamilton," Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton

"Boss Bitch," Doja Cat, Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

"Loyal Brave True," Christina Aguilera, Mulan

"On Me (feat. Ava Max)," Thomas Rhett, Scoob!

"Only The Young," Taylor Swift, Featured in Miss Americana *WINNER*

"Rare," Selena Gomez, Normal People

"The Other Side," SZA x Justin Timberlake, Trolls World Tour

POP CULTURE

THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2020

Addison Rae

Charli D' Amelio

David Dobrik

Dixie D'Amelio

Emma Chamberlain *WINNER*

JoJo Siwa

Liza Koshy

Loren Gray

THE BEAUTY INFLUENCER OF 2020

Antonio Garza

Bretman Rock

Desi Perkins

Jackie Aina

James Charles *WINNER*

Nikita Dragun

NIKKIETUTORIALS

RCL Beauty

THE SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF 2020

Ariana Grande *WINNER*

Britney Spears

Justin Bieber

Kim Kardashian West

Kylie Jenner

Lady Gaga

LeBron James

Selena Gomez

THE ANIMAL STAR OF 2020

Doug The Pug *WINNER*

Esther the Wonder Pig

Hosico

Jiffpom

Juniper the Fox

Nala Cat

Shinjiro Ono

Suki Cat

THE COMEDY ACT OF 2020

8:46, Dave Chappelle

George Lopez: We'll Do It for Half

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill

Jo Koy: In His Elements

Leslie Jones: Time Machine *WINNER*

Pete Davidson: Alive From New York

The Pale Tourist, Jim Gaffigan

THE STYLE STAR OF 2020

Janelle Monáe

Kendall Jenner

Kim Kardashian West

Lady Gaga

Lil Nas X

Rihanna

Timothee Chalamet

Zendaya *WINNER*

THE GAME CHANGER OF 2020

Bubba Wallace

Lebron James *WINNER*

Michael Jordan

Naomi Osaka

Russell Wilson

Sabrina Ionescu

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

THE POP PODCAST OF 2020

Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain *WINNER*

Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

Call Her Daddy

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness

I Weigh with Jameela Jamil

Scrubbing Inwith Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad

Staying In with Emily & Kumail

The Viall Files

Congratulations to the winners!

