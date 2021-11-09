People's Choice Awards 2021: Comedian Kenan Thompson tapped to host the show

The People's Choice Awards will be hosted by Kenan Thompson in 2021. However, for his work on Saturday Night Live, the actor and comedian is also nominated for The Comedy TV Star and The Male TV Star this year.

Thompson, Saturday Night Lives' longest-serving cast member, just began his 19th season on the show. He also stars in and executive produces the NBC comedy Kenan, which will return next year for a second season. He was recently nominated for two Emmys, for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, for his work on Kenan and Saturday Night Live. As per Deadline, Thompson will host a programme with 40 categories spanning film, television, music, and pop culture. The film field is led by F9: The Fast Saga, which garnered eight nominations, including “Movie of 2021” and individual nods for Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron and John Cena, the latter of whom got two each.

However, Marvel's Loki was nominated for five nominations, including "Show of 2021," while Ted Lasso, This Is Us, and Grey's Anatomy each received four. Meanwhile, Den of Thieves produces both the People's Choice Awards and Live from E!: The 2021 People's Choice Awards, with Executive Producers Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager, and Barb Bialkowski.

As per Deadline, The 2021 People’s Choice Awards will air simultaneously on both NBC and E! on Tuesday, December 7 at 9 pm ET/PT from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. Voting for the 40 categories in film, television, music, and pop culture will be open until Wednesday, November 17.

ALSO READ:After shooting incident, Alec Baldwin urges to hire police officers on sets to 'monitor weapons safety'