People's Choice Awards 2021 Nominees: F9 & Loki lead film & show categories; Justin Bieber leads music
NBC and E! have announced the nominations for People's Choice Awards 2021 and by the looks of it, the 'film' category is being led by F9: The Fast Saga with 8 nods and Loki has garnered five nominations under the 'show' category. The music category is being led by Justin Bieber with 10 nods.
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has received multi-platform nominations including Male Movie Star of 2021 for Jungle Cruise, Male TV Star of 2021 for Young Rock and Social Star of 2021 for his prowess on Instagram. In the music scene, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and Lil Nas X are among the ones that received the highest nominations. Addison Rae and Britney Spears are up for the Social Star of 2021 award along with Johnson.
The award ceremony has been scheduled to take place on December 7 at 9 pm ET from Barker Hanger in Santa Monica. The red carpet is scheduled for 7 pm ET on the same day. Fans can take to voting for their favourite artists and personalities online, via Twitter.
The nominations for this year's People's Choice Awards are as follows:
THE SHOW OF 2021
Cobra Kai
The Bachelor
Grey’s Anatomy
Law & Order: SVU
Loki
Saturday Night Live
This Is Us
WandaVision
THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2021
Grey’s Anatomy
Law & Order: SVU
The Equalizer
The Walking Dead
Outer Banks
9-1-1
Cobra Kai
This Is Us
THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2021
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
grown-ish
Never Have I Ever
Only Murders in the Building
Saturday Night Live
Ted Lasso
The Upshaws
Young Rock
THE REALITY SHOW OF 2021
90 Day Fiancé
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
Bachelor in Paradise
Below Deck
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2021
America’s Got Talent
American Idol
The Bachelor
The Bachelorette
Dancing With the Stars
The Masked Singer
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Voice
THE MALE TV STAR OF 2021
Anthony Mackie, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Tom Hiddleston, Loki
THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2021
Angela Bassett, 9-1-1
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: SVU
Queen Latifah, The Equalizer
Yara Shahidi, grown-ish
THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2021
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Angela Bassett, 9-1-1
Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: SVU
Queen Latifah, The Equalizer
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2021
Andy Samberg, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Wanda Sykes, The Upshaws
Yara Shahidi, grown-ish
THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2021
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Good Morning America
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Live With Kelly and Ryan
Red Table Talk
Today
The View
The Wendy Williams Show
THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2021
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Late Show With James Corden
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2021
Cody Rigsby, Dancing With the Stars
Gottmik, RuPaul’s Drag Race
JoJo, The Masked Singer
JoJo Siwa, Dancing With the Stars
Katie Thurston, The Bachelorette
Matt James, The Bachelor
Symone, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Wiz Khalifa, The Masked Singer
THE REALITY TV STAR OF 2021
Erica Mena, Love & Hip Hop Atlanta
Joe Amabile, Bachelor in Paradise
Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Khloé Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Kim Kardashian West, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Lisa Rinna, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2021
Cobra Kai
Loki
Mare of Easttown
Outer Banks
Sex/Life
Squid Game
Ted Lasso
The White Lotus
THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2021
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
The Flash
La Brea
Loki
Lucifer
Shadow and Bone
Superman and Lois
WandaVision
THE MALE ARTIST OF 2021
Bad Bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
Luke Combs
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2021
Adele
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Halsey
Megan Thee Stallion
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
THE GROUP OF 2021
BTS
Coldplay
Dan + Shay
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Migos
twenty one pilots
THE SONG OF 2021
Butter, BTS
Bad Habits, Ed Sheeran
Easy On Me, Adele
good 4 u, Olivia Rodrigo
Montero (Call Me By Your Name), Lil Nas X
Peaches, Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon
Stay, The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
Up, Cardi B
THE ALBUM OF 2021
Certified Lover, Boy Drake
Culture III, Migos
Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish
Justice, Justin Bieber
Montero, Lil Nas X
Planet Her, Doja Cat
Sour, Olivia Rodrigo
star-crossed, Kacey Musgraves
THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2021
Blake Shelton
Carrie Underwood
Dan + Shay
Kacey Musgraves
Kane Brown
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2021
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
Becky G
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
KAROL G
Maluma
Natti Natasha
THE NEW ARTIST OF 2021
24kGoldn
Bella Poarch
Giveon
Olivia Rodrigo
Rauw Alejandro
Tate McRae
The Kid LAROI
Tomorrow X Together
THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2021
Butter, BTS
Easy On Me, Adele
good 4 u, Olivia Rodrigo
Location, Karol G, Anuel AA, J Balvin
Montero (Call Me By Your Name), Lil Nas X
My Universe, Coldplay X BTS
Peaches, Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon
Stay, The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber
THE COLLABORATION SONG OF 2021
Best Friend, Saweetie feat. Doja Cat
Industry Baby, Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow
Kiss Me More, Doja Cat feat. SZA
Leave The Door Open, Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)
Peaches, Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon
Stay, The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
Way 2 Sexy, Drake feat. Future & Young Thug
You Right, Doja Cat, The Weeknd
THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2021
Addison Rae
Britney Spears
Charli D’Amelio
Dwayne Johnson
Justin Bieber
Kim Kardashian West
Kylie Jenner
Lil Nas X
THE POP SPECIAL OF 2021
Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry
Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil
Friends: The Reunion
Justin Bieber: Our World
Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg
Oprah with Meghan and Harry
P!nk: All I Know So Far
Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3
THE COMEDY ACT OF 2021
Back To Abnormal Tour, Trevor Noah
Bo Burnham: Inside, Bo Burnham
From Scratch Tour, John Mulaney
Sorry, Harriet Tubman, Phoebe Robinson
The King’s Jester Tour, Hasan Minhaj
The Milk & Money Tour, Ali Wong
Vaccinated and Horny Tour, Chelsea Handler
You Know What It Is, Marlon Wayans
THE GAME-CHANGER OF 2021
Alex Morgan
Bubba Wallace
Carl Nassib
Naomi Osaka
Patrick Mahomes
Serena Williams
Simone Biles
Sunisa Lee
THE POP PODCAST OF 2021
Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain
Armchair Expert
Call Her Daddy
Chicks in the Office
Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend
Couple Things with Shawn and Andrew
SmartLess
Why Won’t You Date Me? with Nicole Byer
ALSO READ: People's Choice Awards 2020 Nominations: BTS, BLACKPINK, Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift receive numerous nods