People's Choice Awards 2021 Nominees: F9 & Loki lead film & show categories; Justin Bieber leads music

NBC and E! have announced the nominations for People's Choice Awards 2021 and by the looks of it, the 'film' category is being led by F9: The Fast Saga with 8 nods and Loki has garnered five nominations under the 'show' category. The music category is being led by Justin Bieber with 10 nods.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has received multi-platform nominations including Male Movie Star of 2021 for Jungle Cruise, Male TV Star of 2021 for Young Rock and Social Star of 2021 for his prowess on Instagram. In the music scene, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and Lil Nas X are among the ones that received the highest nominations. Addison Rae and Britney Spears are up for the Social Star of 2021 award along with Johnson.

The award ceremony has been scheduled to take place on December 7 at 9 pm ET from Barker Hanger in Santa Monica. The red carpet is scheduled for 7 pm ET on the same day. Fans can take to voting for their favourite artists and personalities online, via Twitter.

The nominations for this year's People's Choice Awards are as follows:

THE SHOW OF 2021

Cobra Kai

The Bachelor

Grey’s Anatomy

Law & Order: SVU

Loki

Saturday Night Live

This Is Us

WandaVision

THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2021

Grey’s Anatomy

Law & Order: SVU

The Equalizer

The Walking Dead

Outer Banks

9-1-1

Cobra Kai

This Is Us

THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2021

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

grown-ish

Never Have I Ever

Only Murders in the Building

Saturday Night Live

Ted Lasso

The Upshaws

Young Rock

THE REALITY SHOW OF 2021

90 Day Fiancé

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

Bachelor in Paradise

Below Deck

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2021

America’s Got Talent

American Idol

The Bachelor

The Bachelorette

Dancing With the Stars

The Masked Singer

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Voice

THE MALE TV STAR OF 2021

Anthony Mackie, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Tom Hiddleston, Loki

THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2021

Angela Bassett, 9-1-1

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: SVU

Queen Latifah, The Equalizer

Yara Shahidi, grown-ish

THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2021

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

Angela Bassett, 9-1-1

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: SVU

Queen Latifah, The Equalizer

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2021

Andy Samberg, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Wanda Sykes, The Upshaws

Yara Shahidi, grown-ish

THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2021

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Good Morning America

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Live With Kelly and Ryan

Red Table Talk

Today

The View

The Wendy Williams Show

THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2021

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Late Show With James Corden

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2021

Cody Rigsby, Dancing With the Stars

Gottmik, RuPaul’s Drag Race

JoJo, The Masked Singer

JoJo Siwa, Dancing With the Stars

Katie Thurston, The Bachelorette

Matt James, The Bachelor

Symone, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Wiz Khalifa, The Masked Singer

THE REALITY TV STAR OF 2021

Erica Mena, Love & Hip Hop Atlanta

Joe Amabile, Bachelor in Paradise

Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Khloé Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Kim Kardashian West, Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Lisa Rinna, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2021

Cobra Kai

Loki

Mare of Easttown

Outer Banks

Sex/Life

Squid Game

Ted Lasso

The White Lotus

THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2021

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

The Flash

La Brea

Loki

Lucifer

Shadow and Bone

Superman and Lois

WandaVision

THE MALE ARTIST OF 2021

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

Luke Combs

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2021

Adele

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Halsey

Megan Thee Stallion

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

THE GROUP OF 2021

BTS

Coldplay

Dan + Shay

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Migos

twenty one pilots

THE SONG OF 2021

Butter, BTS

Bad Habits, Ed Sheeran

Easy On Me, Adele

good 4 u, Olivia Rodrigo

Montero (Call Me By Your Name), Lil Nas X

Peaches, Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Stay, The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

Up, Cardi B

THE ALBUM OF 2021

Certified Lover, Boy Drake

Culture III, Migos

Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish

Justice, Justin Bieber

Montero, Lil Nas X

Planet Her, Doja Cat

Sour, Olivia Rodrigo

star-crossed, Kacey Musgraves

THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2021

Blake Shelton

Carrie Underwood

Dan + Shay

Kacey Musgraves

Kane Brown

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2021

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

Becky G

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

KAROL G

Maluma

Natti Natasha

THE NEW ARTIST OF 2021

24kGoldn

Bella Poarch

Giveon

Olivia Rodrigo

Rauw Alejandro

Tate McRae

The Kid LAROI

Tomorrow X Together

THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2021

Butter, BTS

Easy On Me, Adele

good 4 u, Olivia Rodrigo

Location, Karol G, Anuel AA, J Balvin

Montero (Call Me By Your Name), Lil Nas X

My Universe, Coldplay X BTS

Peaches, Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Stay, The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber

THE COLLABORATION SONG OF 2021

Best Friend, Saweetie feat. Doja Cat

Industry Baby, Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow

Kiss Me More, Doja Cat feat. SZA

Leave The Door Open, Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)

Peaches, Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Stay, The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

Way 2 Sexy, Drake feat. Future & Young Thug

You Right, Doja Cat, The Weeknd

THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2021

Addison Rae

Britney Spears

Charli D’Amelio

Dwayne Johnson

Justin Bieber

Kim Kardashian West

Kylie Jenner

Lil Nas X

THE POP SPECIAL OF 2021

Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry

Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil

Friends: The Reunion

Justin Bieber: Our World

Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg

Oprah with Meghan and Harry

P!nk: All I Know So Far

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3

THE COMEDY ACT OF 2021

Back To Abnormal Tour, Trevor Noah

Bo Burnham: Inside, Bo Burnham

From Scratch Tour, John Mulaney

Sorry, Harriet Tubman, Phoebe Robinson

The King’s Jester Tour, Hasan Minhaj

The Milk & Money Tour, Ali Wong

Vaccinated and Horny Tour, Chelsea Handler

You Know What It Is, Marlon Wayans

THE GAME-CHANGER OF 2021

Alex Morgan

Bubba Wallace

Carl Nassib

Naomi Osaka

Patrick Mahomes

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

Sunisa Lee

THE POP PODCAST OF 2021

Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain

Armchair Expert

Call Her Daddy

Chicks in the Office

Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend

Couple Things with Shawn and Andrew

SmartLess

Why Won’t You Date Me? with Nicole Byer

