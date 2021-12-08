People's Choice Awards 2021 Red Carpet: Halle Berry, Dwayne Johnson and more arrive in style

It's yet another star-studded night in Hollywood as the year-ender honours, the People's Choice Awards 2021 take place on December 7, in Santa Monica, California. As always, celebs made it to the red carpet looking their stunning best and these photos are proof. From Dwayne Johnson to Sarah Hyland and more, celebs made stunning appearances.

The 47th People's Choice Awards are going to be hosted by Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson, who is expected to hilariously roast the celebrities who are in attendance. Among the nominees, Justin Bieber leads with 10 nominations whereas Black Widow stars Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh have bagged six nominations each. Also, among the special honourees this year are Kim Kardashian for a Fashion Icon Award, Christina Aguilera for a Music Icon Award and Dwayne Johnson who will receive a 2021 People’s Champion Award recipient.

As for the red carpet appearances, it has been a delight watching the likes of Halle Berry, H.E.R and more dish out some serious fashion goals.

Check out the red carpet photos here:

Among other big nominees at this year's awards also include actors Sterling K. Brown, Jason Sudeikis, and Angela Bassett for their TV shows. In music, K-Pop group BTS has also received a nod in three categories, namely Group of 2021, The Song of 2021, and The Music Video of 2021. Among other musical artists who will be competing in major categories include Lil Nas X and Adele. Marvel shows Loki and WandaVision have also bagged key nominations.

