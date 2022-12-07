People's Choice Awards 2022 Highlights: Shania Twain's Ryan Reynolds namedrop, BTS' big wins and more

Among the big winners of the night turned out to be Ryan Reynolds who was honoured with the People’s Icon of 2022 honour. Among other major artists who also won top honours at the awards ceremony included the likes of Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, BTS and more. The awards were also packed with some amazing performances including one by the Music Icon Award winner, Shania Twain. Lauren Spencer Smith was also among the ones to take the stage. Here's a look at the biggest highlights of the ceremony.

People's Choice Awards 2022 were held recently at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California on December 6. The awards ceremony honoured nominees from over 40 categories across Film and TV. Kenan Thompson turned host this year as the awards celebrated the best of talent in the entertainment industry as voted by fans from across the world.

The biggest honoured of the night, Ryan Reynolds delivered a sweet speech after receiving the Icon award as he said, "I feel like I'm at my funeral, except I get to leave. I guess I finally tested positive for an icon." Speaking about his late dad, Reynolds then added, "Been avoiding it for years but here we are. Boy, if he could see all the things going on, he wouldn't be impressed with this stuff; he'd be the most blown away by his three little granddaughters."

Kenan Thompson's parody

The Saturday Night Live veteran opened the 2022 People's Choice Awards with a parody of Yellowstone, the smash hit TV western starring Kevin Costner. Titled Blackstone, Thompson in his own Dutton family-inspired attire was seen wearing a cowboy hat and emblazoned vest while sitting on top of a real horse. Apart from this Thompson's monologue also consisted jokes about nominated shows and movies like Stranger Things, The Batman, Jurassic World Dominion and Nope. Speaking about Robert Pattinson-starring in the superhero flick, Thompson joked, "Man, how dark can Batman get? If he gets any darker he's going to be Wesley Snipes!"

Shania Twain's Ryan Reynolds shoutout

Shania Twain who was this year’s Music Icon Award recipient took to the stage to perform a medley of her hits as well as her new single Waking Up Dreaming. The new song is from her upcoming sixth studio album, Queen of Me. One of the highlights of her performance was that she performed her hit song, That Don't Impress Me Much. While the original song lyrics consist her namedropping Brad Pitt, Twain changed the lyrics to give a shoutout to Reynolds at the ceremony.

BTS' two major wins

BTS managed to win two big awards at this year's People's Choice Awards as the K-Pop group took home the Group of the Year honour as well as the Concert Tour of 2022 award. While the band wasn't in attendance, the ARMY made sure to celebrate their big wins online.

Jungkook's Award

BTS' Jungkook also took home an award for the Best collaboration for his song Left and Right with Charlie Puth. While the singer is already enjoying the recent success of his Fifa anthem, this award has become another note of celebration for Jungkook's fans.

Meghan Markle's podcast wins an award

The Duchess of Sussex bagged a People's Choice Award win for her new Spotify podcast Archetypes which released this year. The podcast has had Meghan Markle interview guests such as Serena Williams, Mariah Carey, Deepika Padukone, and Constance Wu among others. The Duchess of Sussex has been open about her life experiences while also discussing the various labels that hold back women.