People's Choice Awards 2024: Billie Eilish Wins TV Performance Of The Year For Swarm

In an unexpected turn of events, Billie Eilish defeated Meryl Streep for Best TV Performance at this year's People's Choice Awards. Eilish won the award for her performance in Swarm, leaving behind Streep's appearance in season three of Only Murders in The Building. The turn of events comes as a surprise as Streep is an Oscar award-winning actress while Swarm was Eilish's first-ever acting credit.

Billie Eilish wins TV Performance Of The Year

Billie Eilish won the People's Choice Award for The TV Performance of the Year for her acting debut in the Prime Video series Swarm, created by Donald Glover and Janine Nabors. In her acceptance speech, Eilish thanked Glover for being her lifelong inspiration.

"I want to dedicate this to Dominique Fishback because that show is all about her. She brought her whole cooch into that show," Eilish said. "And she really carried the hell out of it. She taught me everything I know. That whole experience I owe to her. She deserves this more than I do. She's incredible, she is beautiful, she is talented, she should be cast in everything forever."

Swarm premiered early last year, earning Fishback acclaim and an Emmy nomination for her performance. The series followed an obsessive fan who goes to murderous extremes to defend the sterling reputation of her favorite pop star. Eilish appeared in the fourth episode of the series as Eva, the head of a small cult-like group of women who take in Fishback's character Dre.

More about the series, Swarm

Swarm is an American satirical comedy horror thriller television miniseries directed by Janine Nabers and Donald Glover. It follows Dre, a young woman whose obsession with a pop star turns dark. The series, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video in March 2023, received positive reviews for its direction, cinematography, soundtrack, and balance between bright aesthetics and psychological horror elements.

Dominique Fishback's performance in the series earned her a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards. The series also received two additional nominations for Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series Or Movie.

Swarm premiered at the 2023 South by Southwest Film Festival on March 10, 2023. All seven episodes were released on March 17, 2023, on Amazon Prime Video.

Swarm has received positive reviews from critics, with an approval rating of 85% on Rotten Tomatoes and an average rating of 7.6/10. The film's ferocious performance and bold creative swings contribute to its subversive take on toxic fandom. Metacritic has assigned the series a score of 66 out of 100, indicating "generally favorable reviews" based on 26 critics.

