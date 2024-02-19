People's Choice Awards 2024: Natasha Bedingfield Crashes Show To Sing Unwritten With Anyone But You Stars Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell

Natasha Bedingfield's surprise appearance at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards turned heads as she crashed the stage to perform her hit song Unwritten with Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, who graced the stage to present the award for the Female Country Artist of the Year award. The unexpected collaboration added an extra spark to an already star-studded event, leaving audiences buzzing with excitement.

Sydney Sweeney shines at the People's Choice Awards

Sydney Sweeney adored the sleek Mônot dress, gracing the People's Choice Awards with her presence, embodying the essence of Hollywood glamor. Joined by her co-star from Anyone But You Glen Powell, Sweeney took center stage to present the Female Country Artist of the Year award to Lainey Wilson. However, Powell's nerves seemed palpable as he admitted to feeling overwhelmed by the crowd. Sweeney inquired, “You alright, Glen?” “Yeah, it’s just a lot of people here. I don’t know, I’m a little nervous,” Powell responded.

Sensing his discomfort, Sweeney, in a moment of spontaneity, decided to ease his nerves by invoking their recent collaboration, Anyone But You. Sweeney suggested, “Do you want me to do that thing that calms you down?” As she led the audience in a rendition of Natasha Bedingfield's Unwritten, the atmosphere shifted, and Powell found himself reluctantly joining in despite claiming that “My serenity song is not gonna help.” In the film, Anyone But You, Powell’s character relies on Bedingfield's Unwritten song in the situation of problem and discomfort to gain back his serenity. The track made its feature on multiple instances in the film, including the end credits scene featuring the whole cast singing along to it!

Advertisement

To the delight of everyone present, Natasha Bedingfield herself emerged from backstage, adding her iconic voice to the mix. Together, the trio delivered a memorable rendition of the beloved song, captivating the audience with their onstage chemistry. The tie-in to their movie, Anyone But You, added an extra layer of significance to the performance, as the song holds special meaning within the film's narrative.

ALSO READ: Sydney Sweeney opens up about body positivity; here's how she dealt with self-acceptance.

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell’s rom-com, Anyone But You

The surprise performance served as a fitting tribute to Anyone But You, the romantic comedy that brought Sweeney and Powell together on screen. Loosely based on Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing, the film struck a chord with audiences, earning critical acclaim and amassing over $189 million in global box office revenue, as per Box Office Mojo .

Despite narrowly missing out on the Comedy Movie Star of the Year award, Sweeney and Powell's portrayal of sworn enemies-turned-lovers captivated audiences worldwide. The success of Anyone But You not only underscored the duo's on-screen chemistry but also hinted at future collaborations, leaving fans eagerly awaiting their next project together.

As the 2024 People's Choice Awards drew to a close, the spirited performance of Unwritten served as a reminder of the magic of cinema and the power of collaboration. With Sweeney, Powell, and Bedingfield sharing the stage, the 2024 People’s Choice Award, surely ended well with an unexpected collaboration.

ALSO READ: Did Sydney Sweeney 'regret' not opting for a breast reduction? Exploring the actress's insights into her mother's advice