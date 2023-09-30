People's Choice Country Awards 2023 Winners List: Jelly Roll and Morgan Wallen win big, Blake Shelton gives hilarious speech
Here is the complete winners list of the People's Choice Country Awards 2023 held on September 28, 2023, keep reading to know who won which of the honors.
The complete list of winners from the People's Choice Country Awards 2023 is here. The first ceremony for the event was held recently to celebrate artists of the country music industry. Hosted at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry House, the awards show took place on September 28, 2023. Though Morgan Wallen received the most nominations, Jelly Roll took home the maximum awards. Keep reading to know which performers won what honors.
People's Choice Country Awards 2023 Winners List
People's Artist of 2023
- Blake Shelton
- Kane Brown
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Lainey Wilson
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- Old Dominion
- Zach Bryan
Male Artist of 2023
- Bailey Zimmerman
- Blake Shelton
- HARDY
- Jelly Roll
- Kane Brown
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
Female Artist of 2023
- Ashley McBryde
- Carly Pearce
- Carrie Underwood
- Elle King
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Lainey Wilson
- Megan Moroney
- Miranda Lambert
Group / Duo of 2023
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Lady A
- Little Big Town
- Maddie & Tae
- Old Dominion
- Parmalee
- The War and Treaty
New Artist of 2023
- Bailey Zimmerman
- Corey Kent
- ERNEST
- Ingrid Andress
- Jelly Roll
- Megan Moroney
- Priscilla Block
- Zach Bryan
Album of 2023
- Bell Bottom Country by Lainey Wilson
- Different Man by Kane Brown
- Gettin' Old by Luke Combs
- One Thing at a Time by Morgan Wallen
- Religiously. The Album by Bailey Zimmerman
- Rolling Up the Welcome Mat by Kelsea Ballerini
- the mockingbird & THE CROW by HARDY
- Whitsitt Chapel by Jelly Roll
Song of 2023
- Fast Car by Luke Combs
- Last Night by Morgan Wallen
- Love You Anyway by Luke Combs
- Need a Favor by Jelly Roll
- Tennessee Orange by Megan Moroney
- Thank God by Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown
- Thinkin' Bout Me by Morgan Wallen
- Wait in the Truck by HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
Collaboration Song of 2023
- Beer With My Friends by Kenny Chesney & Old Dominion
- Cowgirls by Morgan Wallen feat. ERNEST
- Red by HARDY feat. Morgan Wallen
- Save Me by Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson
- Thank God by Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown
- Wait in the Truck by HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
- We Don't Fight Anymore by Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton
- You, Me, and Whiskey by Justin Moore, Priscilla Block
Crossover Song of 2023
- Dawns by Zach Bryan feat. Maggie Rogers
- Just Say I'm Sorry by P!nk, Chris Stapleton
- Life Goes On by Ed Sheeran feat. Luke Combs
- Seasons by Bebe Rexha, Dolly Parton
- Texas by Jessie Murph feat. Maren Morris
- That's Not How This Works by Charlie Puth feat. Dan + Shay
- UNHEALTHY by Anne-Marie feat. Shania Twain
- Wasted by Diplo feat. Kodak Black & Koe Wetzel
Music Video of 2023
- In Your Love by Tyler Childers
- Need a Favor by Jelly Roll
- Tennessee Orange by Megan Moroney
- Thank God by Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown
- Thought You Should Know by Morgan Wallen
- Wait in the Truck by HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
- Where We Started by Thomas Rhett, Katy Perry
- You Proof by Morgan Wallen
Concert Tour of 2023
- Blake Shelton: Back to the Honky Tonk Tour
- Carrie Underwood: Denim & Rhinestones Tour
- Chris Stapleton: All-American Road Show Tour
- Kenny Chesney: I Go Back 2023 Tour
- Luke Combs World Tour
- Morgan Wallen: One Night at a Time World Tour
- Shania Twain: Queen of Me Tour
- Zach Bryan: The Burn, Burn, Burn Tour
Social Country Star of 2023
- Bailey Zimmerman
- Blake Shelton
- Carrie Underwood
- Dolly Parton
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- Shania Twain
