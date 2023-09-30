People's Choice Country Awards 2023 Winners List: Jelly Roll and Morgan Wallen win big, Blake Shelton gives hilarious speech

The complete list of winners from the People's Choice Country Awards 2023 is here. The first ceremony for the event was held recently to celebrate artists of the country music industry. Hosted at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry House, the awards show took place on September 28, 2023. Though Morgan Wallen received the most nominations, Jelly Roll took home the maximum awards. Keep reading to know which performers won what honors.

People's Choice Country Awards 2023 Winners List

People's Artist of 2023

Blake Shelton

Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Old Dominion

Zach Bryan

ALSO READ: MTV VMAs 2023 Winners List: Taylor Swift wins by a landslide, takes home 9 awards while Shakira receives Video Vanguard honor

Male Artist of 2023

Bailey Zimmerman

Blake Shelton

HARDY

Jelly Roll

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Female Artist of 2023

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Elle King

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney

Miranda Lambert

Group / Duo of 2023

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Lady A

Little Big Town

Maddie & Tae

Old Dominion

Parmalee

The War and Treaty

New Artist of 2023

Bailey Zimmerman

Corey Kent

ERNEST

Ingrid Andress

Jelly Roll

Megan Moroney

Priscilla Block

Zach Bryan

Album of 2023

Bell Bottom Country by Lainey Wilson

Different Man by Kane Brown

Gettin' Old by Luke Combs

One Thing at a Time by Morgan Wallen

Religiously. The Album by Bailey Zimmerman

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat by Kelsea Ballerini

the mockingbird & THE CROW by HARDY

Whitsitt Chapel by Jelly Roll

Song of 2023

Fast Car by Luke Combs

Last Night by Morgan Wallen

Love You Anyway by Luke Combs

Need a Favor by Jelly Roll

Tennessee Orange by Megan Moroney

Thank God by Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown

Thinkin' Bout Me by Morgan Wallen

Wait in the Truck by HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

Advertisement

Collaboration Song of 2023

Beer With My Friends by Kenny Chesney & Old Dominion

Cowgirls by Morgan Wallen feat. ERNEST

Red by HARDY feat. Morgan Wallen

Save Me by Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson

Thank God by Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown

Wait in the Truck by HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

We Don't Fight Anymore by Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton

You, Me, and Whiskey by Justin Moore, Priscilla Block

Crossover Song of 2023

Dawns by Zach Bryan feat. Maggie Rogers

Just Say I'm Sorry by P!nk, Chris Stapleton

Life Goes On by Ed Sheeran feat. Luke Combs

Seasons by Bebe Rexha, Dolly Parton

Texas by Jessie Murph feat. Maren Morris

That's Not How This Works by Charlie Puth feat. Dan + Shay

UNHEALTHY by Anne-Marie feat. Shania Twain

Wasted by Diplo feat. Kodak Black & Koe Wetzel

Music Video of 2023

In Your Love by Tyler Childers

Need a Favor by Jelly Roll

Tennessee Orange by Megan Moroney

Thank God by Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown

Thought You Should Know by Morgan Wallen

Wait in the Truck by HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

Where We Started by Thomas Rhett, Katy Perry

You Proof by Morgan Wallen

Concert Tour of 2023

Blake Shelton: Back to the Honky Tonk Tour

Carrie Underwood: Denim & Rhinestones Tour

Chris Stapleton: All-American Road Show Tour

Kenny Chesney: I Go Back 2023 Tour

Luke Combs World Tour

Morgan Wallen: One Night at a Time World Tour

Shania Twain: Queen of Me Tour

Zach Bryan: The Burn, Burn, Burn Tour

Social Country Star of 2023

Bailey Zimmerman

Blake Shelton

Carrie Underwood

Dolly Parton

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Shania Twain

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BET Awards 2023 Complete Winners List: Beyoncé, SZA, Drake, and Chris Brown take home top honors of the night