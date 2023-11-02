Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Cast and character guide

The Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians has a diverse cast that blends emerging talents with established actors, promising to deliver an unforgettable rendition of Rick Riordan's iconic characters. This guide will introduce you to the stars who will be playing Greek gods, monsters, and heroes as they embark on this epic adventure.

Where and when to watch Percy Jackson and the Olympians

The series is set to adapt one book per season and will begin with Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief. You can the series on Disney+, starting December 20.

What is the Percy Jackson series about?

Percy Jackson and the Olympians follow the incredible adventures of Percy and his newfound friends at Camp Half-Blood, a sanctuary for the children of gods, designed like a typical summer camp. Percy's world takes a turn when he discovers his heritage while still in middle school, plunging him into the midst of conflicts and quests. The first season, based on Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief, revolves around Percy's quest to clear his name after being framed for stealing Zeus' lightning bolt.

Cast guide for Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson

Walker Scobell takes on the titular role of Percy Jackson, continuing the legacy left by Logan Lerman in the previous film adaptations. Percy's character embarks on a quest to prove his innocence after being wrongly accused of stealing Zeus' lightning bolt.

Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase

Leah Sava Jeffries portrays Annabeth Chase, a resident of Camp Half-Blood and the daughter of the Greek goddess Athena. Her intelligence and strategic prowess make her a valuable ally to Percy throughout the series.

Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood

Aryan Simhadri steps into the role of Grover Underwood, a satyr who initially appears as Percy's classmate but is on a mission to protect demigods. Grover forms a close bond with Percy and Annabeth as they embark on quests together.

Virginia Kull as Sally Jackson

Virginia Kull plays Sally Jackson, Percy's mother, who conceals the truth about his father until Percy finds out the truth about the world of Greek gods. She supports Percy's journey to Camp Half-Blood, ensuring his safety.

Jason Mantzoukas as Dionysus AKA Mr. D

Jason Mantzoukas takes on the role of Mr. D, also known as Dionysus, the god of wine, festivals, and theater. He is responsible for overseeing Camp Half-Blood and its unique residents.

Glynn Turman as Chiron AKA Mr. Brunner

Glynn Turman portrays Chiron, also known as Mr. Brunner, the activities director at Camp Half-Blood. He is not only a centaur but also the trainer of legendary Greek heroes and demigods.

Lance Reddick as Zeus

The late Lance Reddick embodies Zeus, one of the "big three" gods, whose stolen lightning bolt sets the story in motion.

Adam Copeland as Ares

Adam Copeland joins the cast as Ares, the god of war, a complex character whose demigod children play significant roles in the Percy Jackson stories.

Toby Stephens as Poseidon

Toby Stephens takes on the role of Poseidon, Percy's father, and one of the "big three" gods. Poseidon, the god of the seas, occasionally appears to provide guidance and support for Percy's quests.

Lin-Manuel Miranda as Hermes

Lin-Manuel Miranda plays Hermes, the messenger god known for his communication. Despite Hermes' distant relationship with his demigod children, he plays a vital role in Percy's adventures.

Jay Duplass as Hades

Jay Duplass portrays Hades, the god of the underworld, and one of Percy's initial encounters in his journey.

With a diverse and talented cast ready to breathe life into these beloved characters, the Disney+ adaptation of Percy Jackson and the Olympian is going to be a thrilling and faithful rendition of Rick Riordan's iconic series.

