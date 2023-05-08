Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Cast, release date and everything about Disney+ series

Disney + is now adapting Rick Riordan’s one of the most popular and Greek mythology infused series ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’.

Riordan pitched the idea of Percy Jackson television series to Disney in 2019 and by 2020, it was officially announced to be in production. This news was much welcomed by the fans, especially with the major role of the author himself in the production series. Percy Jackson and the Olympians has become one of the most anticipated projects to hit the screen next year. Here is everything to know.

About Percy Jackson and the Olympians’

Cast

Ricky Riordan first announced in April 2022 that Walker Scobell has been casted for the role of Percy Jackson in this Disney+ series. He recently also starred in the Netflix movie The Adam Project alongside Ryan Reynolds.

After, the casting of Percy’s two best friends was revealed with Aryan Simhadri as Grover and Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth. Leah Sava Jeffries earlier worked in the 2022 movie Beast alongside Iyana Halley and Idris Elba while Aryan Simhadri has worked in remakes of Cheaper by the Dozen and Adventures in Wonder Park.

Jason Mantzoukas will play the role of Dionysus, the god of wine who gets stuck manning Camp Half-Blood while Glynn Turman will play the role of Chiron who is centaur directing the Camp. Virginia Kull will be playing the role of Percy’s mother – Sally Jackson and Toby Stephens will play the role of Poseidon, Percy’s father and the god of the sea.

Release date

Though the official Twitter account of Percy Jackson and the Olympians announced that the shooting of this series has been wrapped up, this Disney+ series does not have a release date yet. However, it is rumored that this Disney+ series will release in early 2024 and the first season will consist of about eight episodes, with runtime of 45-60 minutes for each.

