Percy Jackson AND The Olympians Episode 7: What Is The Meaning Of Poseidon's Flashback? Rick Riordan EXPLAINS

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Episode 7 insights

In Tuesday's episode of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, the intricate lore of Medusa and Poseidon was rearranged, shedding light on the ill-fated romance between the sea God and his human paramour, Sally Jackson.

As Percy and Grover negotiate with Hades (guest star Jay Duplass) to retrieve the underworld ruler's missing helm in exchange for Percy's mother, the narrative briefly delves into the past. A poignant conversation unfolds between the young hero's parents during a flashback at a restaurant. Unaware of his father's presence, Percy sits nearby as Sally pours her heart out to Poseidon. Feeling like a failing parent and concerned for Percy's safety, Sally expresses apprehension about his growing involvement in Poseidon's world. She acknowledges the safety of Camp Half-Blood but is reluctant to send him there for a compelling reason.

Sally explains to Poseidon her desire for Percy to discover his identity before others dictate who he should be. She believes he possesses great qualities and deserves to know his true self. Poseidon attentively listens, offering moral support and endorsing Sally's decision to keep Percy among humans. The brief yet poignant moment emphasizes Sally's loneliness and the understanding shared between her and the Greek God.

For Toby Stephens, who portrays Poseidon, the scene provides a genuine context to Percy's origins. The actor emphasizes the real connection between Sally and Poseidon, highlighting their deep love despite the impossibility of being together. The son they created becomes a meaningful link between them. Despite Poseidon's support, he can only offer a listening ear at that moment. When Sally suggests talking to Percy, the sea lord declines, stating that the time will come when Percy is ready, aware of his identity, and fate has unveiled his true path.

This significant moment materializes at the episode's end, as Percy finds himself on the sandy shores of Montauk, the place where he and his mother felt at home. There, he confronts the true culprit behind the theft of Hades' helm and Zeus' master lightning bolt: his cousin, the warrior God Ares (Adam Copeland).

Percy Jackson & the Olympians Episode 6 recap

In Percy Jackson and the Olympians Episode 6, the series continues to unravel intriguing Easter eggs and foreshadows a sorrowful future for the characters. Percy's dream hints at Kronos as the looming antagonist, adding complexity to the storyline. The episode introduces Hermes at the Lotus Casino, a deviation from Rick Riordan's books, signaling the show's commitment to exploring broader character arcs beyond Percy's perspective.

The narrative expands on Grover's quest to find Pan, utilizing the TV format effectively. Episode 6 unveils a crucial hint about a character betrayal tied to Percy, as foretold by the Oracle. Annabeth, seeking Hermes' aid, mentions her friendship with Luke, prompting the God to share his past involvement with Luke's mother, May. Hermes' care for his son becomes evident as he discusses the inevitable tragedy that befalls May, a Seer entangled in Hades' curse.

This revelation sets the stage for future events, particularly in Percy Jackson and the Last Olympian, where May's prophecies and her heartbreaking love for Luke play a pivotal role. The episode hints at Luke's heroic sacrifice to save Olympus, emphasizing his driving motivation against the indifferent Olympian Gods. The carefully woven narrative continues to deepen, promising a captivating and emotionally charged journey for Percy and his companions.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Episode 8 will premiere on January 30, 2024, on Disney Plus.

