Percy Jackson and The Olympians: New poster of show features camp half-blood logo and battle helmet

Percy Jackson and The Olympians, the highly anticipated fantasy drama series is set to have its grand premiere on Disney+ very soon. The much-awaited series, which features young actor Walker Scobell as the titular character Percy Jackson, is based on Rick Riordan's famous novel series of the same name. Percy Jackson and The Olympians focus on the titular character, who discovers that he is the son of the Greek God Poseidon and is later shifted to the camp half-blood, where demi-gods are trained.

Disney+ drops a new poster of Percy Jackson and The Olympians

Recently, Disney+ took to its official social media handles and shared a brand new poster of Percy Jackson and The Olympians. The promising poster features a banner of the camp half-blood, along with an ancient battle helmet that reminds us of Greek mythology. The interesting poster has totally raised expectations over the Walker Scobell starrer, which has been under production for quite some time now. However, the OTT giant has not revealed the release date or any other details of the much-awaited series, with the poster. "Heroes are made in #PercyJackson and the Olympians. The Original Series is coming to #DisneyPlus," reads Disney+'s Twitter post.

Check out Percy Jackson and The Olympians' new poster, below:

About Percy Jackson and The Olympians

In the series, the protagonist Percy Jackson joins the camp Half-Blood, which is magically hidden from the world of humans and is located near Montauk in Long Island, after he discovers that he is the son of the Greek God, Poseidon. The camp is headed by the Greek God Dionysus (who is also known as Mr. D.) and the camp activities director Chiron, a centaur.

Aryan Simhadri and Leah Sava Jeffries are appearing in the roles of Percy Jackson’s best friends Grover and Annabeth, respectively in the series. Jason Mantzoukas is appearing in the role of Dionysus aka Mr. D in the Disney+ series. Emmy award-winner Glynn Turman, on the other hand, is playing the role of Chiron in Percy Jackson and The Olympians. The fantasy series is expected to premiere on Disney+ by the first quarter of 2024.

