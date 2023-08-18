Percy Jackson And The Olympians: New teaser shows lead trio facing great odds; Release date, cast, and more

In honor of Percy Jackson's birthday, Disney+ has unveiled a new teaser for the anticipated original series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians. The show is a live-action adaptation of the beloved novel penned by Rick Riordan. The book is one of the most popular young adult books out there, comparable to the likes of Harry Potter or Narnia. The Olympians was the first first installment in the series, Camp Half-Blood Chronicles.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Plot

The narrative of Percy Jackson and the Olympians tells the tale of Percy Jackson, a normal 12-year-old, who out of the blue finds out that he's a demigod, as he finds out his father was a Greek god, making our main lead half-human and half god. Now grappling with his recently discovered divine abilities, the world suddenly turns upside down as Zeus, the sky god, accuses him of stealing his powerful lightning bolt. Assisted by his friends Grover and Annabeth, Percy is thrust into an extraordinary adventure to recover the lightning bolt and bring harmony back to Olympus. Riordan collaborated closely with the creative team and showrunners Jon Steinberg and Dan Shotz on the series, ensuring that it remains faithful to its original vision for the beloved characters.

Release Date, and the cast of Percy Jackson and the Olympians

The lead roles of the chaotic trio are portrayed by Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson, Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase, and Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood in the Disney+ series. The series also features guest stars such as Lin-Manuel Miranda as Hermes, Megan Mullally as Alecto also known as Mrs. Dodds, Toby Stephens as Poseidon, Virginia Kull as Sally Jackson, Jason Mantzoukas as Dionysus, Jay Duplass as Hades, Glynn Turman as Chiron, the late Lance Reddick as Zeus, Adam Copeland as Ares, Charlie Bushnell as Luke Castellan, Dior Goodjohn as Clarisse La Rue, Jessica Parker Kennedy as Medusa, Olivea Morton as Nancy Bobofit, Suzanne Cryer as Echidna, Timm Sharp as Gabe Ugliano, and Timothy Omundson as Hephaestus.

In the new teaser, the creators announced that it is set to premiere with a two-episode launch on December 20, 2023, exclusively on Disney+. On the release date, two episodes will drop subsequently and the rest will be released weekly thereafter.

