Percy Jackson and The Olympians Officially Confirmed to Return; Renewed For Season 3 by Disney+

The fans of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, rejoice! The series has been officially renewed for a third season. For those who have enjoyed the first outing of the epic series, another good news happens to be that Percy Jackson and the Olympians has even completed its production on its second season.

Per reports, season 2 of the aforementioned series will make a debut in December this year. According to Deadline, season 3 of this fantasy tale would focus on the third book in Rick Riordan’s best-selling novel series, The Titan’s Curse.

Issuing a statement about the future of the show, Rick Riordan mentioned on March 14, 2025, “We’re so grateful to be continuing the story of Percy Jackson on Disney+. This third season will be new territory for the screen, bringing fan favorites like the Hunters of Artemis and Nico di Angelo to life for the first time.”

He further added that Disney has shown a “sign of commitment” and enthusiasm that speaks loudly towards the TV show. Addressing the global die hards of Percy Jackson and the Olympians as “demigods”, Rick Riordan thanked them for their support.

The outlet even suggested that with this renewal, Disney will be exploring further seasons accommodating the ages of the series’s leads Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Riordan had even expressed his interest in telling stories from each book in a single season airing on television.

However, the lengthy gaps might put the series in a situation where its stars might be much older than the characters in the books.

Ahead of season two, expressing excitement for season three of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, stated that the crew is thrilled to be coming up with a third outing.

Season 2 of the show will follow the leads moving ahead on a new journey and will be based on Sea of Monsters.