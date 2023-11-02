Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Why the series will succeed when the movies didn’t

Percy Jackson fans can finally rejoice. The upcoming series looks like the adaptation we've all been longing for, especially after the underwhelming film adaptations in the early 2010s. Fans' patience is finally about to pay off with the highly anticipated two-episode premiere in December. Fans can look forward to a series that matches their imagination when they read the series. Here are a few reasons we think the series will be a hit, unlike the movies.

Rick Riordan's involvement

Unlike the Percy Jackson movies, Riordan, author of The Percy Jackson series, serves as one of the main producers and writers for the show. He actively participated in the casting process, hand-picking young actors and actresses who best embodied his characters. He has been closely overseeing each episode's development and providing feedback for revisions, showing his profound commitment to the project. Riordan's involvement goes beyond a mere passion project; it's a heartfelt endeavor to bring his stories to life in a way that resonates with both himself and his readers.

Diverse casting choices and inclusivity

While some fans have voiced concerns about certain casting choices not aligning with the books, such as Annabeth Chase's character portrayed by Leah Sava Jeffries, Riordan has defended the series' diverse casting. His aim is to make the story more accessible to a broader audience, emphasizing the universality of the themes and characters. Just as Percy often conveys in the books, anyone can be a demigod, regardless of age, culture, race, gender, or background. This adaptation embraces the idea of self-discovery, making it highly relevant to today's modern era.

Sticking to the original narrative

The previous film adaptations suffered from a lack of input from Riordan, leading to significant alterations in the story and the target audience. The films skewed towards an older demographic and omitted crucial characters and moments. The essence of the source material was barely scratched. In contrast, the Percy Jackson series, based on social media updates and trailers, appears to stay true to the original story. While there may be some necessary revisions, Riordan's involvement ensures a more faithful adaptation and an opportunity to address any continuity issues or plot holes.

The Percy Jackson series promises to be a refreshing retelling of a beloved story, thanks to Rick Riordan's active involvement, a commitment to inclusivity, and a focus on the narrative. Fans can look forward to a new era of Percy Jackson that captures the essence of the books and delivers the adaptation they've longed for. Percy Jackson and the Olympians will be released on December 20, 2023 on Disney+.

