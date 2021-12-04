Percy Jackson star Alexandra Daddario announces engagement to Andrew Form: I couldn’t be luckier

Alexandra Daddario is getting married! The White Lotus actress, 35, seemed to be overjoyed by the news, paying respect to boyfriend Andrew Form on social media on Thursday, calling him "the most formidable love of my life."

Check out her post here:

"The absolutely most wonderful man, you handle nonsense, loss, life, difficulty, people, with grace and compassion," Daddario wrote on Instagram alongside a photo smiling with Form, 52. "You're a loving father, funny, hard-working, honest, introspective, sexy, kind and sensitive." She added, "You've taken the worst moments of my life and soothed them, just knowing that you existed when they happened makes my heart fuller and more pieced together." She further compared her romance with Form to teens in love by writing, ''I love how we have been chastised and separated by flight attendants on multiple international flights because we are like teenagers. Why does it all feel so different?''

However, this past summer, the couple made their red carpet debut as a couple at the premiere of The White Lotus in California. Alexandra Daddario has uploaded multiple photos with her lover with sweet remarks, proving that the pair is not afraid to display their love online. "The only things I want touching my body are @dolcegabbana and Andrew Form," Daddario wrote alongside an Instagram photo from the event at the time, where the actress gazed at The Purge producer with a big smile. "

Meanwhile, as per PEOPLE, Form will marry for the second time. After 13 years of marriage, he and former Jordana Brewster divorced in 2020. Rowan, 5, and Julian, 8, are the children of the former spouse.

