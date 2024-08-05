Perfect Addiction Ending Explained: Who Does Sienna End Up With?

Perfect Addiction by Castille Landon is a movie about a girl who moves from a toxic relationship to a healthier one, working on revenge against her toxic ex-boyfriend. The movie is erotic and lacks depth, with Sienna jumping into another boyfriend instead of seeking therapy. Her motive is to beat Jax at his own game, a boxing trainer who had never considered professional career. Despite the lack of depth in the characters, the movie is generally enjoyable.

Why did Sienna leave Jax?

The movie begins with a romantic story between a fighter and a trainer, involving MMA. The intense training and fighting skills in MMA create a mix of heady emotions, making it difficult to resist the attraction. Sienna, who has been training Jax, believes this magic will last forever. However, once the magic breaks, she faces a harsh reality. She meets Jax at the gym owned by her coach and trainer, Julian, who is also a father figure to Sienna.

Sienna trained Jax and helped with his rehabilitation after a car crash, but Jax gradually eroded her confidence as a fighter. She discovered Jax had cheated on her with her sister, Beth, and left their apartment together. She realized Jax was emotionally manipulative and toxic, controlling her life and using her weaknesses against him. She also changed herself to suit his needs, which she noticed in her sister and Beth, who continued to date Jax. She gradually understood Jax's terrible behavior after meeting Kayden. She left the gym that night, confronting questionable issues and realizing Jax's destructive nature.

Who did Sienna end up with?

Sienna, angered by Jax, decided to get revenge by training a better fighter. She met Kayden, who owned a basement flat and was looking for a roommate. Brent recommended Sienna visit Kayden's place, but she was rejected. Julian informed Sienna about a fight between Kayden and Jax, leading her to scout him. Kayden had been losing the match and a police raid had stopped Jax from pummeling him. Sienna trained him until she could no longer teach him. She relied on Julian to help them out, but he was against training underground players and only agreed to help Kayden because of Sienna.

Sienna and Kayden gradually fell in love, and even after Sienna beat Athena, the three-time champion, in a practice match, he supported her, unlike Jax. However, due to her emotional scars, Sienna could never think of going pro. After Jax had unintentionally hit her during his losing match against Kayden and had sent her to the hospital, Kayden took it as a sign to help Sienna focus more on herself.

He stayed till she was out of danger, however, and left behind a letter addressed to her. At that time, Kayden considered it the best way forward, but he quickly realized he had been a coward. He returned to school and retired from UFG while he also helped Sienna get over her insecurities so they could start a new chapter in their lives together.

Did Sienna get her revenge from Jax?

The movie revolves around Sienna's journey towards self-improvement, overcoming her insecurities about going pro. Julian helps her overcome them, and Kayden's push forces her to reconsider her decisions. Sienna fights for herself, not for Jax or Kayden. At the end of the movie, she writes her name on the entry card for professional mixed martial arts fighters, considering a career before retirement. She also helps Julian with his gym.

Jax had emotionally manipulated her and had been utterly toxic to her, while Kayden had been encouraging and supportive to her, which was what Sienna needed to get herself on track. Her family, friends, Julian, and Kayden’s support helped her gain much-needed confidence as she finally decided to be the champion herself instead of simply training and raising another fighter to become the champion. Beth comes around too as Sienna forgives her after Beth realizes the grave she had been digging for herself.

Jax, too, comes around to apologize, and Sienna forgives him and asks him to work on himself and not use others to make himself feel whole again. Sienna, after forgiving others, forgave herself in the process as she realized the anger she had held in herself, which had ultimately been directed toward her.

