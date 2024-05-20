'Perfect And Super Advanced': Erin Foster Welcomes First Child With Husband Simon Tikhman

Erin Foster, the 41-year-old actress married to Simon Tikhman, had her first child. On Sunday, May 19, she made the announcement in an Instagram post filled with lovely photos of her home birth experience.

A special arrival

In Erin’s Instagram post, she called the baby’s delivery the craziest thing she has ever done in her life. She also disclosed that she named her newborn Noa Mimi Tikhman. Her parents were taken aback when she arrived two weeks earlier than expected.

Erin humorously said, “Noa Mimi Tikhman, being nothing like her mother who is always late, arrived two weeks early. Being totally unbiased, I would say she’s perfect and super advanced already and might be the first person I’ve met who prefers me to Simon.”

According to Erin, “Gave birth to her au naturale in our bed like a beast but also would have taken heroine in the moment if someone offered.”

The journey to motherhood

In December 2019, Erin and Simon got married on New Year's Eve in Nashville, Tennessee. On Thanksgiving Day of last year, they announced that Erin was pregnant.

In an Instagram post captioned "It feels like we need something positive right now,” Erin posted this joyful news explaining why in a picture where she stood with her hands on either side of her growing belly, smiling at bright sunlight hitting it as Simon sat cross-legged looking up at his wife.

Back in July, during quarter three additionally, through an Instagram story comment on pregnancy speculation Erin had made, taking an airplane selfie, she captioned it, “Can you imagine how insane I’m going to be as a MOTHER!?” to which she added crown emoji above her head.

A new chapter

Erin Foster has experienced joy and hilarity on her journey to becoming a mother. Many people have related to her frank and playful approach to revealing herself.

More of their journey together will be witnessed by the fans as this new chapter is opened with Simon and baby Noa. They are an adorable couple that has been able to maintain their sense of humor throughout all these years, thus making their story even more unique.

