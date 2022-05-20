A Perfect Pairing Twitter Review: Fans give the 'wonderfully cheezy' film a mixed reaction

Following the release of the film A Perfect Pairing, fans took to Twitter to share their experience of watching the Netflix original. Directed by Stuart McDonald, the film stars Victorious royalty Victoria Justice alongside Adam Demos and Craig Horner as the main leads. The official synopsis of the film reads, "The story follows a hard-driving LA wine-company executive who travels to an Australian sheep station to land a major client and there she ends up working as a ranch hand and sparking with a rugged local."

Fans on Twitter gave the film a mixed reaction though the landslide was towards a positive review of the film. Most characterized the film as a worthwhile cheezy rom-com from Netflix, others hailed the lead actress Victoria Justice who amassed a large following with her teen drama shows like Victorious and Joey 101. Fans lauded her acting prowess in the film while some others appreciated the realistic plot progression of the film by the standards of a rom-com.

Though the film came out today, i.e. May 19 2022, viewers were quick to catch up with the release and have started binging the film already with many expressing their delight or dismay after watching the film. Some sheep in the herd also pointed out that they loved hearing Victoria's voice once again on screen and even asked for an album release soon. This is not the first time Justice has sung onscreen, she previously sang frequently on the Nickelodeon teen sitcom Victorious.

Check out how Twitterati reacted to A Perfect Pairing below:

