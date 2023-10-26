Permanent Roommates to The Other Zoey; 11 movies and shows to get you into holiday season mood

Tis the season to be jolly! The holiday season is in full swing, and so are the festivities. Prime members are in for a treat with a bouquet of the very best content across various genres to enjoy with their families. As everyone gears up for the best time of the year, here are some films and shows in various languages from diverse genres available for streaming on the platform.

The Other Zoey

The Other Zoey revolves around Zoey Miller (Josephine Langford), a super smart computer major uninterested in romance or love, who has her life thrown upside down when Zach (Drew Starkey), a popular college soccer player, gets amnesia and mistakes Zoey as his girlfriend. Just before she reveals the truth, she meets Zach’s cousin, Miles (Archie Renaux), with whom she has a lot in common. Still pretending to be Zach’s girlfriend, she realizes she has feelings for both of them and is forced to confront her fears to make an impossible decision.

Permanent Roommates Season 3

Featuring Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh in the lead roles, season 3 of Permanent Roommates brings back the internet’s favorite couple. In the romantic coming-of-age drama, Mikesh and Tanya are in a live-in relationship but have different aspirations for their future. Tanya wants to go abroad, while Mikesh wants to stay in India. Despite their differences, will they be able to sustain their relationship? The latest season is as entertaining as the first two, with diverse characters, perfect comic timing, and replete with fun-filled moments. It rightly captures the essence of modern-day relationships as they set out to come on common grounds for love! The series is now streaming on Prime Video.

Aspirants Season 2

One of India’s top-rated shows, the latest season of Aspirants follows the journey of its characters - Abhilash, Guri, and Sandeep as they navigate life through love, career, ambition, and dreams, with stakes much higher and double the fun in the second attempt. The new season offers a dual narrative that switches between the past and the present. Along with senior aspirant Sandeep Bhaiyya, who also encounters hurdles, the three IAS hopefuls near the end of their back-breaking journey with twice as many obstacles. Now an IAS official, Abhilash attempts to maintain his valued friendships while attempting to walk the tightrope between right and wrong at work. The TVF drama will premiere worldwide on Prime Video on October 25, 2023.

007: Road to a Million Season 1

The reality show 007’s Road to a Million Season 1 embarks on a journey of nine regular individuals competing to win a life-altering £1,000,000 prize, and are set off on an incredible journey through a series of James Bond-inspired tasks to uncover questions buried throughout the globe. The adventure series will premiere on Prime Video on November 10.



Mark Antony

Set in the 90s, Mark Antony is a Tamil blockbuster film. The sci-fi adventure tale blends future technologies and the violent world of gangsters. Mark, who gets his hands on a phone that lets him travel back in time, uses it to uncover family secrets and confront his guardian and adopted father’s (SJ Suryah) true motives. Get ready for an adventurous ride as the film is now streaming on Prime Video.



Takeshi’s Castle

India's reboot of the beloved 80s Japanese show Takeshi’s Castle is back with Bhuvan Bam as a commentator. This Hindi version of the show will soon hit Prime Video. The eight-episode series will start streaming on Prime Video India on November 2.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

The Transformers universe is expanding even further with its seventh installment, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. This installment focuses on the Autobots and Optimus Prime as they face their greatest obstacle to date. They must work together with the powerful faction of Transformers known as the Maximals to save Earth, as a new menace with the potential to wipe out the entire planet appears.

Upload Season 3

Emmy-winning writer Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks and Recreation, King of the Hill) has created a new science fiction comedy series, Upload S3, which is set in a futuristic, technologically advanced world. Furthermore, the most unique aspect of the series is that humans can opt to be uploaded into a virtual world. Season 3 of the Amazon Original will premiere on October 20, with eight episodes released weekly until November 10.

The Burial

Inspired by true events, the Amazon Original film The Burial is a courtroom drama. It follows an interesting court battle where a lawyer helps a funeral home owner save his family business from a corporate behemoth. The film features Jaime Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones, and Jurnee Smollett in pivotal roles and is an incredible watch to witness how justice unfolds.



Maama Maschindra

Maama Maschindra is a Telugu action drama starring Sudheer Babu as Parasuram, who wants to seek revenge for the death of his mother by confronting his father and stepmother. The film beautifully portrays father-daughter bonding and is a gripping tale about family, and revenge, and the drama is now streaming on Prime Video.



Rainbow Rishta

Featuring six fierce and fabulous real stories of love, Rainbow Rishta is a groundbreaking new docuseries that celebrates queer love in India! Enter the riveting worlds of the protagonists, as they move mountains to make their seemingly impossible dreams come true.



