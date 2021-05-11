Perrie Edwards & Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain their first announce pregnancy; Halsey, Zara Larson & more send love

Little Mix alum Perrie Edwards and her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain recently announced their first pregnancy. Scroll down to see how they did it.

Perrie Edwards recently announced some major news! Taking to Instagram, the Little Mix alum revealed that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. You can see her sweet announcement photo here. The news came just days after her Little Mix co-star Leigh-Anne Pinnock also announced her first pregnancy.

Perrie’s picture of her baby bump garnered some comments from her famous friends, with Leigh-Anne Pinnock saying: “Arghhhhhhhh so so so happy for you both! And so bloody happy we get to go on this journey together! Love you so much.” Musician Zara Larson also took to the comments and said: “Omggg!!!!!! Congrats!! Im so happy for you!!” Singer Halsey wrote: “!!!!!!!!!!! MUMMA!!!!!”

After Perrie’s Instagram post, fans were delighted to see the bandmates being pregnant together and were over the moon when Little Mix's manager shared an adorable photo of them showing off their matching baby bumps. In the photo, Perrie, Leigh-Anne and their manager, Samantha Cox, can all be seen standing in a line cradling their growing bumps and smiling at the camera. Samantha captioned the pic: "Future best friends pending…We've been through so much and now we get to do this together!! Love you both @perrieedwards @leighannepinnock and Aunty @jadethirlwall".

The girls looked overjoyed as they cradled their baby bumps People rushed to comment on the cute snap, with one fan writing: "Probably my favourite post on Instagram ever", while another said: "This is just the best picture!!!"

Also Read: Little Mix’s Leigh Anne ANNOUNCES pregnancy with STUNNING pics; Says ‘Can’t believe the dream is coming true’

Share your comment ×