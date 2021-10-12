Perrie Edwards has a heartwarming reaction to partner Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's new photos with baby Axel

Perrie Edwards' partner Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain left their fans crying happy tears as he shared new photos with their newborn son, baby Axel. The black and white photos show Alex holding onto the little one in a heartwarming pose. The Liverpool footballer and Little Mix singer welcomed son Axe on August 21 and announced the same on social media.

In the new photos shared by Alex from what looked like a professional photoshoot, Alex can be seen kissing baby Axel on the forehead. Another photo, shows him holding the baby close to his chest and has the footballer smiling wide as he beams with happiness. While the photos received a lot of love from fans and the couple's friends, one of the sweetest comments came from Perrie Edwards herself.

The singer couldn't stop gushing about her own family as she wrote in the comments, "My boys" and included a heart emoji. Also showing love for the gorgeous photos was Perrie's Little Mix bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock who commented a string of heart-eyes emojis and a heart emoji.

Check out Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's post HERE

Alex and his newborn baby's photos come a day after the footballer and the singer enjoyed a night out together. Taking to Instagram, Edwards dropped a photo of the couple decked up for date night and wrote, "Date night for Mam and Dad." The new mom looked stunning as she stepped out wearing a black blazer dress.

Edwards also recently shared an Instagram story praising Halsey who put up a post about the "real postpartum" body and wrote, "I love this so much @IAMHALSEY so true, and so relatable to all the mammas out there."

