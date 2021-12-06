Perrie Edwards SHARES adorable video of baby son Axel taking his first steps to Elton John’s song

It was the end of an era when Little Mix announced their split after a decade together. But it was the beginning of a new chapter for Perrie Edwards, a first-time mother who turned to Instagram on Sunday to post a wonderful Christmas footage of her baby boy Axel.

Check out her Instagram stories below:

The 28-year-old singer posted a video of her three-month-old kid dancing to Elton John's Step Into Christmas while holding him up in front of her personalised stockings. Little Axel, dressed in a white snow babygrow and red Christmas tree socks, moved to the rhythm of the music, supported by his mother. However, the video concludes with a close-up of Axel's puzzled face. Christmas stockings with each family member's name stitched on them can be seen in the backdrop. In August of this year, Edwards, 29, announced the birth of her first child with her boyfriend, footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Interestingly, she gave birth only a few days after her bandmate, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, announced the birth of her twins with fiancé Andre Gray.

Meanwhile, in other news, after ten years together, Little Mix, the chart-topping girl group, composed of Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Perrie, announced they are 'taking a break.' As per Daily Mail, Little Mix had an emotional performance on The Graham Norton Show over the weekend, after the revelation that they would take a hiatus after the completion of next year's Confetti tour. “We’ve still got the tour next year and a few other bits, but it’s been an 10 incredible years and we always said if we’re going to take a little break it would be on an incredible high, at our peak, so it seems like the right time,” singer Jade Thirlwall said as per Daily Mail.

