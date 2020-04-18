Perry Mason Trailer: Matthew Rhys gives a new twist to the iconic lead character in the reboot drama

The trailer of HBO’s Perry Mason is out and Matthew Rhys has given a new twist to the iconic lead charterer in the rebooted drama series.

HBO has finally dropped the trailer of its upcoming drama series titled Perry Mason starring Emmy winner Matthew Rhys in the lead role. The show is a reboot of the popular TV series that came out in 1957. The trailer features the lead character of Perry Mason, which was originally played by Raymond Burr, in an all-new look. Set in 1931 Los Angeles, the series focuses on the origin story of Mason, the iconic defence attorney amidst the Great Depression.

“Based on characters created by Erle Stanley Gardner, this drama series follows the origins of American Fiction’s most legendary criminal defense lawyer, Perry Mason. When the case of the decade breaks down his door, Mason’s relentless pursuit of the truth reveals a fractured city and just maybe, a pathway to redemption for himself,” HBO’s description of the show reads. In addition to Rhys, the cast list of the show also includes John Lithgow, Tatiana Maslany, Juliet Rylance, Chris Chalk, Shea Whigham and Lili Taylor.

Check out the trailer:

The trailer begins with Mason saying, “I don’t like it here, everybody is up to something. Everybody is hiding something. everybody's got an angle.” Meanwhile, the video features Mason speaking with a young woman. The very next scene features a cop, looking over the ledge of a rooftop and a stunning woman in a white dress. The video further shows Sister Alice, played by Tatiana Maslany, in a church, presiding over a funeral. Manson is then handed a Los Angeles Examiner newspaper that reads 'Horror at Angels Flight.'

In the next scene Herman Baggerly, played by Robert Patrick, tells Manson, “I don't trust the Los Angeles Police Department to do the job.” This is followed by a number of random shots, including one in which Sister Alice can be seen lying in the middle of a small sailboat in the sea. The trailer ends with Mason saying, “The way I see it, there's what's legal, and there's what's right.” The series is scheduled to premiere on June 21, 2020.

Credits :YouTube

