The Personal History of David Copperfield Trailer: Dev Patel is magnificent in the comic period drama

The film is an adaption of Charles Dickens classic, David Copperfield. The film is a comic take on the life lived by the lead character played by Dev Patel.

Actor Dev Patel will be seen as the titular character named David Copperfield. The film is an adaption of Charles Dickens classic, David Copperfield. The film is a comic take on the life lived by the lead actor. The Hollywood flick is made by Veep creator named Armando Iannucci. AS per the latest news reports on The Personal History of David Copperfield, the director is said to have added his own absurd yet laughable twist in the film's tale. The upcoming film which was showcased during the Toronto International Film Festival last year, will also feature actors like Ben Whishaw and Tilda Swinton.

The scene where the two actors Ben and Tilda keep slapping each other will leave the fans and film audience in splits. A previous later was unveiled by the makers in the month of October last year. Now, with the latest trailer of The Personal History of David Copperfield, will take the viewers on a vintage ride to old school London. The charm of the location will leave the audience members mesmerized. The lead character's journey since he was a young boy is enchanting.

The grown-up David Copperfield played by Dev Patel, is seen getting into situations that he must not. The eventual survival tale from the hilarious situations will surely tickle the funny bone among the fans. Maker Armando Iannucci is known for his works like In the Loop and The Death of Stalin. Armando Iannucci is also the co-writer of the film along with Simon Blackwell.

