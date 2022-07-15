Persuasion Review: Dakota Johnson starrer trades off Jane Austen's signature charm for unsavoury modernity

Persuasion Review

Persuasion Cast: Dakota Johnson, Cosmo Jarvis, Henry Golding

Persuasion Director: Carrie Cracknell

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Persuasion Stars: 2.5/5

Jane Austen's works have in the past and to this day inspired discussions. Every female character in Austen's novels has been a fascinating study for the literary world and among them, Anne Elliot of Persuasion stands out as one of the author's most interesting ones given how she's a brilliant combination of wit, and empathy and a self-awareness that's admirable. Anne has been regarded as Austen's most mature character. Much like how streaming seems to be robbing away the joy of fully enjoying a cinema without a big screen, Netflix's adaptation of Persuasion is also a reflection of the same in terms of storytelling as it scales back from embracing the grandeur of Austen's vintage world of emotions and charm. Instead, what we get is an Instagram-friendly version of it.

While there's no denying that Jane Austen purists have found most of the films that have been adapted from the author's books unworthy, with Persuasion, the feeling may become stronger given how the film tries to modernise an already modern source material. To not sound like someone who is stuck in the yesteryear, I agree that adapting Austen or any other authors from her generation today requires inspired storytelling that feels relevant to the times we live in but that can't involve an Austen lead describing someone as a "total 10" or saying how she's now become "friends with her ex."

In Persuasion, we meet Anne Elliot (Dakota Johnson) as she describes how she was persuaded to turn down a marriage proposal from the handsome but penniless sailor Frederick Wentworth (Cosmo Jarvis) eight years ago. Unmarried at 27, Anne refuses to marry until she falls in love again. Following eight years of heartbreak though as Wentworth returns into her life, this time as a Captain in the navy and with considerable wealth, in search of a wife, the past feelings come rushing back again. In the meantime, the situation in the Elliot household is tough given how her spendthrift father Sir Walter Elliot (Richard E. Grant) has drowned all their riches. On the other hand, there's also cousin William Elliot (Henry Golding), a claimant to her father’s baronetcy who is making advances toward her amid her conflicted feelings for Wentworth. Have the eight years changed the way Wentworth feels about her and is there a rekindled romance on the cards for Anne is what is left to see.

Among the things that are most likeable about Persuasion is the fact that we live in the Bridgerton era now which allows for diverse casting and hence the idea of Henry Golding playing William Elliot seems like the best one. There's also the amazing casting of Nikki Amuka-Bird as Anne's mentor Lady Russell. The costumes and the hair department also do their best to transport us into the Regency era and while it's all aesthetically pleasing, it's the dialogues and the Fleabag-style, fourth-wall-breaking banter that don't always work in favour of the film. The challenge of combining the classic and the contemporary evidently struggles in a lot of places in the film as we hear a mixture of Austen's lines from the book blended with millennial-style dialogue.

While Netflix's Bridgerton has managed to score high points on how it changed the outlook of intimacy during the regency era romances and added a steamy angle to it, Persuasion finds itself stuck in between as it neither takes the plunge towards modernity nor does it keep the charm alive of a Pride and Prejudice where a mere hand holding moment could make you blush. Probably that's what's missing in Persuasion, it never truly finds its tonality. Anne and Wentworth's quiet glances which should have conveyed more than what even their minds can comprehend are traded off for banter from Ms. Elliot as she describes every little detail looking straight into the camera.

The breaking-the-fourth wall dimension of the film also gets tiresome quite quickly and honestly if it weren't for Dakota Johnson's natural charm, the film could have suffered even poorly. Johnson makes us find Anne's quirkiness likeable. If only the script wasn't so adamant about ruining the Austen experience by the addition of modern-day phrases, then Johnson's act would have been even easier on the eyes. Bringing in the lighter moments in the film is Mary played hilariously by Mia McKenna-Bruce who captures the character's narcissism with utmost brilliance. Richard E. Grant on the other hand as Anne's amusing father though seems far too underused. As for the leading men, Crazy Rich Asians' Henry Golding presents a charming screen presence but the actor's character is underwritten to no justice in the film. Cosmo Jarvis as Wentworth channels Colin Firth's brooding glances and makes the case for looking like the perfect Austen character in the film.

Under Carrie Cracknell's direction and Ron Bass and Alice Victoria Winslow's writing Johnson's Anne is different from the literary one because, despite her wit, the book mostly presents her in a more sombre manner and has a more melancholic touch to it which in Cracknell's adaptation has been changed to rom-com worthy execution. The result of this is that much of the nuance of the story gets diluted with several characters such as that of Lady Russell never receiving their worth. In the visual sense though, there's the admirable work done by Joe Anderson who captures the beautiful countryside settings, in particular the ones from Lyme Regis and Bath.

While Dakota Johnson's addition to the modern-day Jane Austen heroine seems a good move, it's unfortunate that the film doesn't manage to become a successful contemporary take on Austen's most revered work. Yet, in my opinion, Persuasion is the kind of modern-day take that will either grow on you or will leave despising it altogether.