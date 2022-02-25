Peta Murgatroyd asks fans to 'pray' for her husband who is still in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion

Peta Murgatroyd, who is known for being a part of the professional cast of the ABC show Dancing with the Stars, posted on her Instagram and asked fans and followers to pray for her husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy who is also a fellow cast member on the show. Chmerkovskiy is currently stuck in his homeland Ukraine amidst the Russian invasion of the country.

The Latin dancer requested fans to pray for her husband "Maks" and went on to write, "I don’t usually ask these things from my social media network, however, today is extremely hard and the next few days will be even harder," referring to the recent attacks by the Russian military on Ukraine which quickly escalated into a full-blown war on Wednesday and has persisted for the last few days. Peta then added, "My pain is overwhelming and I’m struggling, but you sending your positive light and love to him would be the world to me. Truly, I wish for nothing more." Maksim was staying in Ukrain to film the TV series World of Dance.

Check out Peta Murgatroyd's post below:

Peta also informed in the note that her husband was safe at the moment and told fans who were asking for details about the situation in Ukraine, "I don't have the answers." She remarked, "Please pray that he comes home soon," and further added, "Please pray that he has a swift, safe exit. I have faith. I have hope and I have prayed so hard." Peta also asked everyone to pray for "Ukraine and the innocent civilians who's lives are being greatly uprooted." The New Zealand native mentioned that she "grew to love" the country in the sparse moments she had been there and reflected on their "unfathomable situation."

