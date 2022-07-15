Pete Davidson '100' percent wants to get married someday; Kim Kardashian, are you listening?

Lo and behold, Pete Davidson has marriage and children on his mind! During an appearance on Kevin Hart's Hart to Heart, via E! News, the DC League of Super-Pets star asked the Saturday Night Live alum if he wants to get married and have kids. Confidently, Pete replied, "100 percent," before adding, "I mean, that's the way I hope it goes."

Earlier, the 28-year-old comedian and actor had even mentioned in the same interview that starting a family, and being a father is a big dream of Pete Davidson. "My favorite thing ever that I have yet to achieve is I wanna have a kid. That's like my dream." Kim Kardashian, are you listening?! In case you were living under a rock, Pete Davidson is currently in a red hot relationship with Kim Kardashian. While Kim K has had her fair share of marriages - 3, to be exact - Pete was also once almost married... to Ariana Grande, in 2018. However, the couple called it quits after just four months of engagement.

Interestingly, it's been said that Pete shares a lovely bond with Kim K's four children who the 41-year-old reality star and businesswoman shared with ex-husband Kanye West - North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. Their equation is so tight that Pete Davidson got a tattoo, seemingly as a tribute to Kim Kardashians's munchkins. The new tattoo, which was spotted on Davidson's neck in May reads as KNSCP, which fans speculate to be the initials of Kim, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

That's not the only tattoo, though, that Pete has gotten to honour his commitment to Kim Kardashian! Pete Davidson also recently got a Jasmine 'infinity sign' Aladdin tattoo, which calls back to the first time Davidson and The Kardashians kissed (both on-screen and off-screen) in a sketch during Kim's SNL debut in October 2021, dressed as Aladdin and Princess Jasmine. A month later, the couple began dating and is still going strong! You know what they say about love... it makes the world go round and maybe, even get oneself tattoos!

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian has THIS to say as Khloe Kardashian asks if Pete Davidson and her have a 'foot fetish'